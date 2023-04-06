MCHENRY, N.D. – Logan and Chelsey Harding, fourth-generation ranchers, have recently taken a huge step forward in building their operation.

This winter, the couple purchased the farmstead where they currently have their cows at, along with the land that surrounds the farmstead. This farmstead and land have been in the Harding family since it was bought by Logan’s great-grandfather, Ralph.

“We’re excited to purchase it. It was important to us to acquire it because Logan is the fourth generation on the land there, and how often does land make it through four generations?” Chelsey said. “The purchase of this land brings hope that someday Logan and I will be able to pass it on and keep it in the family for more generations to come.”

Ralph passed the family ranch down to his son, Richard, who ran cows for many years at the ranch before he retired.

“Logan bought his original cows from Richard, and at that time, it was kind of an agreement that Logan would be able to rent the farmstead and all the land around it,” she said. Richard passed away in late 2021.

Logan and Chelsey were hopeful that someday they would be able to purchase it, but they weren’t expecting it to be as soon as it was.

“There are 880 acres total. Most of it is pasture and there are also around 300 acres of farmland,” Logan said, adding he plants his feed crops on that land. “We are really glad to own it now, and to keep the farmstead in the family.”

The Hardings’ 300 cows, most of which have just calved, are in one of the four large pens that Logan set up for calving, located on the farmstead they just purchased. With the cold, snowy weather, he has had to keep them in nearby pens, rather than letting them out in spring pastures.

“Calving is slowing down. I am down to about 30 left to calve,” Logan said on March 27. “It’s cool out – it was 7 degrees this morning and 15 and cloudy right now. I have been feeding every day and just checking to make sure everyone’s healthy.”

With the bitter cold in February, the cow/calf pairs all spent some time, at least 24 hours, in one of the two calving barns.

Chelsey said there is some more exciting news on the Harding ranch this spring.

“Logan and I just purchased a Simmental donor cow, CDI Ms Beef King 11Z, with Twedt Red Angus. She is originally from Lazy C Diamond Simmental Ranch, and she had a pretty big influence on their herd,” Chelsey said. “Currently, she is at BovaGen in South Dakota, and the plan is to start flushing her in the weeks to come. We’re going to flush her to a Red Angus bull to get registered SimAngus calves. We are hoping we get quite a few embryos before breeding season so we can put them in this year.”

Down the road, their plan is to start selling some age-advantaged bulls through private treaty.

Logan was in the middle of feeding when he gave his final report March 27. He explained the four large pens that the cow/calf pairs are in have the bottomless bunks, where he drops the feed from the feed wagon into.

“The biggest pen has 120 cow/calf pairs in there, and then there are 70 in another pen and 70 in another and less in the last pen,” he said. “Usually, the snow is melted enough about this time in March and we can move them out to bigger spring pastures, but currently the snow is so deep that you can’t do anything with it.”

The temperature has not risen above 30 degrees so far this spring.

“I’d like to be able to kick the pairs out farther where there is more room for them, but it is very weather-dependent,” Logan said. “More than 400 acres of (tame grass) pasture connects to the yard. When the time comes, you can just open the gate and let them out.”

Logan kept back 80 replacement heifers this year, so he feeds them, too, and he has the bulls, as well, but they are out a ways from ranch headquarters.

“All of our bulls are out where we feed the cows in the winter, so they’re kind of out of the way right now,” he said.

Logan said this is the most consecutive snow in a fall/winter that he has ever ranched in. He isn’t sure about how many inches they have had, but nothing has melted yet, so it is probably more than 90 inches.

In normal years, the Hardings begin their rotational grazing program for the herd by the end of May, but nothing has been normal the last two years.

“Last spring was super, super wet. It was good until about probably the second week of April. Then we got all that snow and that was followed by some 7 inches of rain or so,” he said. “In 2021, it was so dry that it was just terrible. Calving was okay. The year before that (2020), at this time in March, I had 80 cows left to calve, and I just calved them in a spring pasture.”

In the upcoming few weeks, Logan plans to start working some of the older sets of pairs and prepare them for breeding.

In addition, every year he keeps more replacement heifers than he did the year before, so they will be bred, as well.

“Usually, we AI the majority of our heifers to one bull, a calving-ease bull, and then we’ll use another one or two bulls for cleanup. We usually have a pretty high success rate when we AI our heifers,” he said.

In addition, Logan will be planting some feed crops this spring, whenever the fields dry and the soil warms up. He is planning to put in 120 acres of corn, as well as soybeans, oats or millet.

“I also have winter rye I planted last year, and I plan on chopping it for silage. That will happen sometime in June if conditions allow, and then I will seed some millet into the field for hay. It is like double-cropping. I haven’t tried it before, but I thought I would try it this year,” he said.

Logan and Chelsey also cut alfalfa hay and other hay in the summer to gather hay bales for next winter’s feed.

This summer, the Hardings are planning to have a busy summer renovating the rented land they purchased. But it will be an “exciting” type of busy.

“There is just a lot of improvement to be done – new fences, new corrals, just expanding and improving. There’s a lot of that to be done this summer,” Logan said.

Chelsey noted that, “When you’re renting a place, it’s tough to invest money into, but now that we own it, we can expand and make it into the place we want it to be. It’s pretty exciting and we’ll actually be able to make the improvements we need.”

In the future, they would like to expand their pen space on the ranch and add another barn.

“One of the biggest things is we’re getting to a point now where we have enough cows that our pen situation isn’t really that great. Especially during calving season, we are running out of space in pens. We’re getting to max capacity for what the place can hold,” Chelsey said. “We are also getting limited on our barn space with calving in February. Hopefully, in the next couple years, we’ll be able to build a new calving barn.”

Chelsey’s horses have all been housed at her parents’ place up to this point, and her mares will have foals this spring.

“My horses are at my parents’ right now, but it would be nice if we were able to have more space to where I could move some of them over here,” she said.

Recently, they purchased three more brood mares from Texas.

“They are all going to Lazy E Ranch in Oklahoma to be bred to a stud named Woody Be Tuff. The one mare is a Palomino daughter of Metallic Cat and his daughters are becoming harder to find, so we are pretty excited about that,” she said.

Chelsey said they are also going to retrieve eggs from her through a process called ICSI. They retrieve the eggs and then they are fertilized in a lab. Once they make it through the fertilization process, they are frozen to use in the future.

“We’re hoping to get some embryos, and then we’re going to freeze them and probably look into putting them into some recip mares next year,” she said.

With the new mares, Chelsey will have six foals this year, and she plans to sell most of them.

At the Harding ranch, when the snow melts, it will be an exciting spring and summer for Chelsey and Logan – and for the future, as well.

As this is Chelsey and Logan’s last report, Farm & Ranch Guide wants to sincerely thank them for allowing us to follow along with them and their operation during the fall and winter. We are happy that the Hardings were able to keep their family’s land in the family, and we wish them a great future as young ranchers.