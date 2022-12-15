Hardings sort heifers, steers into separate areas for developing

MCHENRY, N.D. – After the month of November was dominated by cold and snowy conditions, some warmer days during the week following Thanksgiving provided relief at Logan and Chelsey Harding's ranch in Eddy County.

“We had quite a few nice days that were in the 30s, and it was sunny and that really settled the ice and snow, and we’ve been preparing things up for winter,” Logan said. “Today (Dec. 2) has been pretty windy with maybe an inch of snow, but the wind should be gone by tomorrow.”

While there is still a lot of snow on the ground, the Hardings have separated all their registered Red Angus cow herd and commercial SimAngus calves into their own areas for the upcoming winter months.

“We got the heifers and steer calves sorted out this week into separate areas,” Logan said.

The reason they separate the calves is because they are developed differently.

“The steers are fed more grain than the heifers because we typically sell steers in January and want to add as many pounds as we can while we have them,” he said. “When we feed our heifer calves, we have longevity in mind, so we don’t push the feed on them as much as the steers.”

The first- and second-calf heifers/young cows are in a separate area from the older cows so they can get the nutrition they need.

“That way, the younger cows don’t get pushed out and have less competition for feed,” he said

Logan gets up around 6 a.m. to begin feeding and checking on how the cattle are doing.

The tractors Logan feeds with are stored inside a heated shop during the winter, so he doesn't have to worry about warming up the tractors before he takes off to go feed.

Earlier in the week, Logan grounded up hay bales.

“I ground up about 200 bales of hay, which took me about three hours. It will last about a month,” Logan said.

He also ground up about 70 bales of corn stalks.

“We use the corn stalk bales for bedding because it lasts longer than straw. We like to save as much straw as possible because we go through a lot during calving,” Chelsey said.

Logan mixes the hay with some silage and feeds according to a TMR ration.

“The cattle are doing well,” he said, noting that the milder conditions have helped the cows get around their winter areas more easily. “We moved the one group to the yard, so all of the cattle are able to use the Ritchie fountains. They are heated and keep the water from freezing up.”

In addition, with the warmer days, Logan has been able to repair some fence.

With his diesel mechanic degree, he is able to work on a lot of the machinery he needs for feeding and working around the ranch.

“I do all the maintenance and repair on most everything we use in our heated shop. But repairing things can get a lot tougher nowadays with more electronics and stuff,” he said.

Logan has a couple of friends who are mechanics, as well, that he can call for help with machines if he needs to.

“A good friend of mine and I overhauled the transmission in a tractor last spring,” he added.

Chelsey keeps her horses up at her parents’ place.

“They used to have cattle, so there are a lot of pole barns, and the horses have access to shelter at all times,” she said. “They have hay and are pretty self-sufficient. My mom checks on them every day.”

They keep the broodmares, weanlings, and riding horses separated because they are fed differently.

“We live a half hour from my parents’ place, so my mom and dad will help out with the chores and feeding quite a bit, especially during the winter,” she said

With Christmas nearly here, Logan and Chelsey will be going to both parents’ places for the day.

“We are lucky to be pretty close to both of them,” Chelsey concluded.