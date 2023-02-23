MCHENRY, N.D. – Calving is off to a sunny start with the weather growing milder at the Harding ranch, and some Red Angus calves already on the ground.

“It’s a beautiful morning (Feb. 11). It must be 30 degrees this morning and the sun is shining,” said Logan Harding, who ranches with his wife, Chelsey. Logan was halfway finished with feeding the cattle when he stopped to give the report. He is driving a newer loader tractor that is an upgrade from his former one and he uses it every day for feeding.

The heifers and cows have been separated into different pens as they prepare to calve between now and April.

“We brought all the cows in and sorted the heavy ones and split them into two different pens, the younger cows and the mature cows, with the two pens close to the barn,” Logan said. “They’ll stay there before they calve.”

Logan said he had about a total of 30 calves during the week ending Feb. 10. The Red Angus calves have been coming out a nice red color and will get darker as they grow.

“We’re just getting started calving. By next week, I am sure we’ll be a lot busier,” Logan said, adding there will probably be 120-130 calves by the end of the month born at the ranch. “Chelsey has been pretty busy at work, but she helps out when she can.”

Calving has been going smoothly with both the registered and commercial heifers and cows calving as one group. Logan has put down bedding and has plenty of calf shelters spread around.

“We keep everything nice and clean. There is a lot of straw down and we keep everyone healthy,” he said.

Because it is a family operation, Logan will do all the calving himself. His dad, who ranches a few miles away, can also come help if needed, but calving usually runs smoothly at the ranch.

Chelsey has said earlier that calving is her favorite time of the year at the ranch, so she will be out in the barn and help out as she can.

“It is nice to see the results of your hard work over the year with the new calves,” Chelsey said.

Logan has the cows that are ready to calve in an area fenced in with the barn. All the cow/calf pairs stay in the barn for at least a day. He lets the cows out for a few hours to go outside, walk around, eat and drink water, and after a few hours, they will come back in and be with their calves.

The Hardings have already had a set of twin calves.

“We did have one set of twins. The cow had one calf and I brought it in and went back out, and she had had another one,” Logan said. The cow has plenty of milk for both calves and is taking very good care of both of them.

The heifer moms have been handled a lot and Logan works with them often, so they are all really good when calving.

“They all definitely do their job and are very good moms,” he said.

Last year, it was bitter cold in February when the Hardings were calving, which was a nightmare compared to calving this year.

“The weather was the exact opposite of right now. It was terribly cold and windy, and the temperatures were like 30 below at night,” he said. All of February 2022 was bitter cold, but March turned out to be a lot warmer. Then the cold returned in April, and the ranch was hit with heavy snow and wind during the April blizzards.

“Calving is a lot easier now that it is not 20 below zero out. If I miss one, I know it won’t be frozen,” Logan said.

After the calves are a day old, Logan tags them and administers the proper vaccines to prevent diseases.

The cow/calf pairs go into a grassy pen that is only used in the spring.

“I leave a pen where I put the pairs in, and I only use it in the spring. I had to push a lot of snow out of there the last few days,” he said. “It is a hill, so it drains well. I pushed all the snow off of it, and it will dry up fast when it gets warmer.”

Meanwhile, the temperatures have stayed above zero since the end of January, which is an improvement from the bitter wind chills earlier in the winter.

“Temperatures have probably been in the high 20s to low 30s for the last week or so – it’s been really nice,” he said. “The snow has been settling a little bit, and we’ve seen some dripping off the buildings, but there’s a lot of snow, so it will take a while to melt.”

Chelsey and Logan are glad to see the weather become milder, especially with calving underway.

“The sun feels good, and it sure makes it easier when calving,” he said.

The steers on the ranch were marketed a week ago. A trucker hauled out some of the steers in a semi, and Logan drove a big Gooseneck trailer load.

The Hardings kept back their heifer calves, but they may sell some of them in the coming weeks. However, Logan is not in a huge rush right now to sell more.

They recently purchased a new herd bull at the Hanging H Ranch in Medina.

“We bought the high-selling bull, a Sim-Angus cross bull,” Logan said.

Logan and Chelsey sold a few bred heifers at the Twedt Red Angus bull sale and had a good experience. It was their first time selling bred heifers this way.

Fortunately, the forecast is for this type of weather to continue. The temperatures will cool off for a couple of days, but then rise into the high 20s and 30s again.

“Yeah, it'll cool off for a couple days, but nothing bad. I can definitely live with it,” Logan said happily.