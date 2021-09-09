Harvest more than halfway finished for Davidsons

TIOGA, N.D. – While it is a couple of months late, rain has been falling intermittently at the Davidson farm in the northwestern region of the state.

“We got a little drizzle of rain yesterday (Aug. 26). It was foggy most of the day and then we got a half-inch last night,” said Ryan Davidson, who farms with his wife, Jenice, and their two kids, Gracelyn and Gavin.

Their farm fields received about 1.25 inches of rain the week prior, as well.

“We won’t be harvesting today because of the rain last night,” Ryan said.

The sunflowers are benefitting from the recent rains, and growing well at the farm.

“It is nice to see the rain. It has been so dry here,” Ryan said.

With their two combines, the Davidsons have cut through the malting barley, the durum, and some of the spring wheat. They have the rest of the spring wheat, flax, and sunflowers left to harvest.

“We had a lot of our durum cut before the rain. As soon as we finished up the durum, we moved back to spring wheat,” he said, adding most of the durum turned out to be good quality. “The flax isn’t quite ready yet. But in total, we are more than halfway done with harvest.”

The rain and cooler weather in the 60s and 70s helped with the grasshopper problem.

“Anywhere there is green, you can find grasshoppers, but the rain has helped with that, and we are now past the point where we would have issues with it, anyway,” he said.

Ryan has been binning the crops he has cut, except for a little bit of peas that went to the elevator.