PAGE, N.D. – Soggy field conditions are again hampering plans for Brad McKay on his farm near Page, N.D., which is located in northern Barnes County.
“We’ve gotten a lot more rain. In the last week we’ve had a little over three inches of rain,” Brad said in late July. “We are just waiting and hope it dries out. We have a lot of prevented plant ground we should be working on, but it is just too wet. We are struggling to get all those prevented acres sprayed.”
He doesn’t really have a Plan B in regards to the prevented plant acres if they remain wet, but with the forecast calling for drier weather conditions, Brad believes they’ll have a chance to get started on those acres soon.
“If we get a week where it is relatively dry, we will get started. We already have about half of last year’s corn ground worked, but we had to work around some wet spots,” he explained.
Brad has been able to get all of the corn and soybean acres sprayed. He recently finished up spraying the nitrogen top dress application on the corn and the soybeans received their final herbicide application.
“The corn looks good – it has plenty of moisture. A lot of it is tasseling right now,” he said. “I was really nervous with all the straight line winds we had with the storms over the last two weeks, which have been the optimum time for green snap, but we made it through that okay. Unfortunately, up further north, they were hit by the high winds and suffered some green snap damage.”
The soybeans received a Liberty application on the second herbicide pass. However, Brad has noted a fair amount of dicamba damage around the area on non-Extend soybeans. He categorized the damage and “not severe,” but definitely noticeable.
The warm weather has definitely pushed the soybeans along, however Brad is concerned that if the weather conditions remain on the damp side there could be a problem with white mold in the beans. His crop is planted in 30-inch rows, which should lessen the white mold potential, since the moving air can have a drying effect on the plants, which helps prevent the growth of white mold.
“We used to do 15-inch rows, but went back to a 30-inch row spacing,” he said. “That was done as a part of disease management, but the weed control can be a little tougher in the 30-inch rows.”
Even though Brad doesn’t have any small grains in his crop rotation, he has heard from neighboring farms will small grains that the warm and damp weather during flowering time will probably mean a lot of scab this fall, despite the application of fungicides.
This year because of the COVID outbreak, Peterson Farms has decided to have seven regional field days, plus the field day at their main farm in September. Brad was chosen to host one of the regional field days on Aug. 27 at 2 p.m.
“It sounds like we will have a good lineup of speakers and we will have about a two-hour program here,” Brad explained. “We will go through our demonstration plots and it will be condensed version of the normal field day. During our next visit I will have the final results on who will be speaking at the field day at my place.
“The concept of the regional field days will give an opportunity for some of the farmers to come and listen to some of the speakers, meet the whole Peterson team, and not have to drive so far for just the one field day, as in the past,” he added.
In closing, Brad is watching crops grow and hoping things dry out so he can work on tillage during the next couple weeks. By the end of August, he is also expecting to start seeding some cover crops on the prevented plant acres.