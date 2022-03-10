Heifers in Chatfield a game changer for Rachel Gray

BLACKDUCK, Minn. – After a D4 drought in 2021, cattle producers in north central Minnesota are worried about the uncertainty of rain in 2022.
The Climate Prediction Center says drought removal is likely in Beltrami County by the end of March. That’s good news, but producers are studying up and preparing for drought conditions just in case – as well as how to continue their operations in 2022.
The drought took a high toll, said Rachel Gray.
At Little Timber Farms, the vast majority of her purchased F1 black baldy heifers were trucked to Boyum Custom Feeding in Chatfield, Minn., for development.
There wasn’t enough feed to keep them up north through the winter.
“We have been grazing rotationally here for 25 years, and we have pastures that had been rested the year before,” she said. “We were able to graze into August with supplementation, but we were not going to beat the drought. It was just too extreme and too unusual for this area.”
A couple of workshops are planned for early March to talk about the drought and its aftermath, because producers are looking for good ideas or practices they can adopt.
Rachel is a new executive member on the Minnesota Grazing Lands Conservation Association. She hopes the group can offer grazing workshops throughout the state to help producers learn more about grazing lands and its advantages.
The drought continues to affect Little Timber Farms because hay and straw supplies are limited, and January/February were extra cold.
“Our cattle are eating extra, so we are taking inventory and double-checking that we have enough to get through spring,” she said. “We are making sure our hay storage is what it needs to be and thinking about how long we want to leave the cattle in Chatfield vs. bringing them home.
“Ideally, they would have been home by now,” she added.
She made a trip to Chatfield on Feb. 25 to finish bangs shots on a couple hundred heifers. Back on Feb. 7, she had traveled to Chatfield to vaccinate the first 246 head.
Both of her trips to Chatfield in February involved driving over 700 miles in a day. Her reasoning for such quick trips was she wanted to get home for the Zehnder Waage Partnership calvings.
With most of the livestock housed in Chatfield, Rachel and her crew had earlier built a veterinary/observation room in the calving barn. This was where she wanted to be.
The first of 29 Zehnder Waage Partnership calves was born on Feb. 14, and Rachel was there. The last came in on Feb. 28.
Rachel was there.
“The observation room was well worth the time, effort, and money,” she said, adding that she slept in the observation room for two weeks.
The F1 black baldy heifers were AI bred to the Zehnder Waage Charolais bull Warroad.
She had wondered if the Hereford/Angus/Charolais cross would result in a “heterosis punch” that would result in big calves. That didn’t happen. The first calves born were about 65-70 pounds, and the later calves were about 85 pounds.
Anxious to see how the heifers performed, Rachel kept track of each calving. The longest heifer to calve took 1 hour and 2 minutes. The calves were trying to get up within 5-8 minutes of hitting the straw, and most were trying to nurse by 18 minutes. Most of the calves were latched on by 22 minutes.
“The calves were vigorous, and the heifers were great moms,” she said. “Getting this data is something I’ve wanted to know, and finally I had a chance to get the data.”
Rachel added that her freezer beef program started for 2022. Little Timber Farms delivered 10 head for slaughtering and butchering at Meyer’s Meats in Nevis, Minn.
“We double-checked with customers to make sure they had their freezers ready, and were ready for their beef in two weeks,” she said. “We are excited about that.”
As March continues, Rachel will make decisions about when to truck the heifers back to Little Timber Farms.
“It’s always staying one step ahead,” she said. “I’m thinking about bringing cattle back, taking inventory of the feed, and making sure our lots and pastures are ready.”