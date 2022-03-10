Heifers in Chatfield a game changer for Rachel Gray

BLACKDUCK, Minn. – After a D4 drought in 2021, cattle producers in north central Minnesota are worried about the uncertainty of rain in 2022.

The Climate Prediction Center says drought removal is likely in Beltrami County by the end of March. That’s good news, but producers are studying up and preparing for drought conditions just in case – as well as how to continue their operations in 2022.

The drought took a high toll, said Rachel Gray.

At Little Timber Farms, the vast majority of her purchased F1 black baldy heifers were trucked to Boyum Custom Feeding in Chatfield, Minn., for development.

There wasn’t enough feed to keep them up north through the winter.

“We have been grazing rotationally here for 25 years, and we have pastures that had been rested the year before,” she said. “We were able to graze into August with supplementation, but we were not going to beat the drought. It was just too extreme and too unusual for this area.”

A couple of workshops are planned for early March to talk about the drought and its aftermath, because producers are looking for good ideas or practices they can adopt.

Rachel is a new executive member on the Minnesota Grazing Lands Conservation Association. She hopes the group can offer grazing workshops throughout the state to help producers learn more about grazing lands and its advantages.

The drought continues to affect Little Timber Farms because hay and straw supplies are limited, and January/February were extra cold.