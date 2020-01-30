MEDINA, N.D. – The date of Feb. 20 will soon be here and that is the day Heinrichs will hold their joint production sale at the Gustin’s Diamond D Gelbvieh Ranch south of Mandan. In total, about 80 red and black purebred Gelbvieh and Balancer bulls will go through the auction that day, as well as 25 registered bred heifers.
Gene noted that the Balancer bull is a combination of a Red or Black Angus and Gelbvieh, and the Balancer bulls he has in the production sale are all black. His daughter-in-law, Sarah, said they will start clipping bulls for the sale starting on Jan. 27. They will then use some extra straw for bedding in an effort to keep the bulls clean until sale day.
“The production sale is the way to go (for the purebred breeders). They do a lot of DNA testing, which results in getting the top end of the breeds,” he explained. “That is what the commercial guys are looking for – to increase their pounds of beef raised, which will increase their bottom line. It is a big thing.”
Many of the bulls and heifers sold at the sale will be coming back to the farm until the new owner needs them for this year’s breeding season. They offer free feed and delivery to those animals until April 1 if the new buyer needs to keep their newly purchased stock at the Heinrich’s Ranch for a while.
The services of DV Auction will also be available for the production sale.
“They get a lot of online bidding, which really helps out, since there are a lot of producers from out-of-state that bid on these cattle,” he said.
Sarah’s family, the Gustins, have been breeding Gelbvieh for the past 37 years. When asked why the family decided to start breeding Gelbvieh, she said her dad liked the disposition of the Gelbvieh cattle and their calves seemed to wean off heavier.
The Heinrichs inherited the Gelbvieh line of cattle when their son Richie married Sarah, Gene mentioned, and they have found that the breed fits well into their operation.
Back when Gene was young they had Red Polled cattle on the farm, which had a dual purpose and were milked. When he graduated from college he started raising some Tarentaise and eventually settled on raising Black Angus.
In other news from the Heinrich’s operation, no additional corn was harvested, nor was any hay hauled since the time of our last visit due to the frigid temperatures. This requires some additional work to feed the cattle and keeping the lots bedded.
The mid-January blizzard dumped only 5-6 inches of snow in the Medina area, but the three days of blizzard-force winds dumped some snow in the feedlots that had to be cleaned out. The high winds also scoured some areas of the fields of any snow cover and deposited that drifting snow in ditches and the outside rows of corn that remain unharvested.
“There are places where there is bare ground out in the fields right now,” Gene said. “The headlands on the corn were full of snow before and they got buried deeper. Now there is another 10-12 rows that got buried in the snow after this blizzard. We are losing more acreage.”
As far as the latest on the house project Richie and Sarah are involved in at this time, not much has been accomplished, according to Gene, during the bitter cold weather. But with the warmer temperatures on Jan. 21 the crew was out and got all the walls up on the garage. The rafters are supposed to be delivered shortly and they figure the house should be totally enclosed soon.
Once again they had to shovel some snow out of the house after this last blizzard, but that will be a thing of the past once the house is sealed off from future snow.
Finally, on Feb. 4, Gene will be taking off for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) annual meeting in San Antonio, Texas. Maybe he will have some interesting news about the cattle industry during our next visit.