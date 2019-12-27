MEDINA, N.D. – Since our last visit, Gene Heinrich finished combining one field of corn and rolled that corn for use in the feedlot. The cows are now out grazing the stalks in the harvested field.
“The cows are really loving that and are pretty content out there,” Gene said. “They found a spot in the field, filled up and then just laid down and soaked up the sun on those warm days we had. Today (Dec. 23) is a little cooler again, but they are still enjoying it.”
The Heinrichs have received about 4-6 inches of snow on the fields now, which doesn’t pose any problems for the grazing cows.
The warm, slightly above thawing weather during the weekend of Dec. 21-22 resulted in the feedlot getting a little messy, so they will have to get everything strawed down again, but at least it allowed them to get some of the clumps in the feedlot pushed down and leveled out again.
Gene wants to finish up the hay hauling this week in between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Once that is done, the regular feeding chores will become the main activity until corn harvest resumes. Gene figures it could be a while yet before he gets back to the corn. They don’t have any way to dry the crop except putting it in aeration bins, and the corn needs to be down to 20-21 percent moisture before they will combine it and put it in the bins. The corn he just combined was running about 26 percent moisture, according to the combine monitor, and was yielding about 175-180 bushels per acre wet, with the dry matter reading showing about 155 bushels per acre.
“We are hoping to get the corn down to 20-21 percent moisture and then we will start harvesting and putting it in the air bin and freezing it down,” he explained. “Then, next spring, when it starts warming up, we will turn the fans on and let it air dry. We didn’t test the corn for weight, but the kernels are really nicely sized.”
Some of his neighbors are harvesting corn and will combine until their wet corn bin is full and then shut down until that batch of corn is dried. So far, the propane trucks are making deliveries, so there isn’t a shortage of propane in the Medina area like there is parts of Minnesota where deliveries for corn drying have been suspended for a bit.
On the livestock side of the operation, the feedlot cattle are now consuming their regular ration, which consists of rolled corn, silage, a chopped prairie hay and alfalfa mix, as well as some distillers grain. However, the cow herd’s diet will soon be changed as calving time approaches.
“We are thinking about putting some extra protein in with the ration when we start giving them some silage right after the first of the year,” he said. “The addition of corn silage will provide the extra energy the cows need.”
Gene’s son, Richie, was up at his father-in-law’s place – they are starting to clean up some bulls for pictures, since the bull sale is coming up in February.
Work continues on the house that was moved onto a new basement. They are now starting to put up the interior walls in for the new addition. It will probably be another couple months before Richie and his family move back into their house again.