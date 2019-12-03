MEDINA, N.D. – At the time of our last visit, Nov. 25, Gene Heinrich still had a day of soybean harvesting left. It has been a long trek this fall with many complications, such as the October blizzard and wet soil conditions, which have made it a far from a normal harvest. The recent warm daytime temperatures, along with not freezing at night, have made some fields too soft for harvesting.
“If it freezes tonight we will try and get them tomorrow before the storm they are talking about at Thanksgiving comes in,” Gene said. “We got to one field last night and it was just like slime on top, so we had to quit.”
The moisture content of the beans are better than 20 percent right now, which forces the Heinrichs to put them in aeration bins since they don’t own an grain dryer. Instead of hauling the beans to an elevator right now, they’re going into the air bins in order to keep the combines rolling. Eventually the beans will have to be taken to a facility that is able to dry them.
“The beans are lying flat on the ground in spots and the ground is so saturated that the beans are picking up a lot of that moisture,” he said. “But the yield is there, so you can’t leave them there. We are happy with what we are able to pick up.”
Those areas with beans flat on the ground has also added extra time to the harvest, since in some areas they were only able to harvest going in one direction because the header rode over some of the beans instead of cutting them off and moving them into the combine.
“We ended up hiring a custom harvester to help us with the beans,” he noted. “With the cattle starting to come into the feedlot, it takes quite a while just to do the feeding.”
Once the beans are done, there is still corn to harvest, but Gene doesn’t really know what the moisture level of the corn is. They will get some answers to that question soon, since they need to harvest some corn for the feed rations.
Some of the neighbors have reported they aren’t in any hurry to start corn harvest since the grain has a high moisture content, which results in lower test weights and also would mean using a lot of LP gas for drying the corn. Also, some areas are now reporting a shortage of LP gas and it is expensive.
Much of the hay is still out in the fields and waiting to be hauled into the feed yards, but again, the excessive soil moisture has made that tough to do.
“We tried hauling some hay home the other day, but it was too soft and we had to quit doing that too,” Gene explained.
The feedlot is pretty much filled up now. They have been processing calves on days when harvesting has not been possible. The cattle have been arriving at different times and they have been splitting pens for the different rations that are needed.
“The calves start out on a receiving ration and then we start pumping them up on the mega-cals they receive in the ration,” he said.
They feed once a day and use discarded tires to feed the calves. Sometimes it would be nice to have fence-line bunks, he noted, because then we would not have to drive into each lot to deliver the feed, but rather just drive along the fence-line bunk.
Right now the feedlot surface is pretty rough and it is miserable for the cattle to walk around in the lots.
“Once the ground stiffens up again from the freezing temperatures we will take a box scraper in there and smooth out the ground in the feedlots,” he said. “Right now, because of the holes and stuff, the calves are pretty tender on their feet. But the box scraper will level it off, fill in the ruts and that will make it a lot easier on their feet.”
Not all of the action has been taking place in the fields or feedlot. Gene’s oldest son, Richie, and his wife, recently had their house moved onto a new basement.
“They built a new basement behind their house and just got done moving the house back to the new basement,” Gene explained. “So we have been busy cleaning up the yard and we have the old basement filled in. They have been living with us and my wife really enjoys having the two grandkids there 24-7 now. The house mover put the beams under the house, jacked it up and in three days they had everything where it was supposed to be and they were gone.”