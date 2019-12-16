MEDINA, N.D. – Through the first two weeks of December, Gene Heinrich was been able to finish up soybean harvest, combine a little corn and start hauling some hay home now that the ground has frozen. However, the same can’t be said for some of the water holes out in the pasture that have not totally frozen over, causing problems for Gene and his cattle.
“We have had cows break through the ice and have had to drag them out. Our neighbor also had some of his cows break through and we had to help drag them out, as well,” Gene reported. “The water is still running in some places throughout the pasture and the ice just isn’t safe.”
A couple of cattle have been lost to the sudden icy plunge in the water.
Like most farmers, Gene did little fall work and applied no fall fertilizer. With the way the water is still running in the creeks throughout the pasture, he’s wondering if there will be a lot of prevented plant acres again this coming spring.
The one bright spot is they’re making some progress on harvesting their corn crop now that soybean harvest is history.
“We did get the soybeans done and that was a relief. We have tried a little bit of the corn and the moisture content is in the low- to mid-20s,” he said. “But the combine broke down, so we aren’t doing any harvesting right now.
“We have one field that is really close to where we have the cows at, so we want to get that field off so we can start grazing the corn stalks before the snow gets too deep,” Gene continued. “Right now the snow depth is only 3-4 inches in the field, except where it blew in during that October blizzard.”
Some growers have reported problems with their combines icing up after harvesting only 50 acres or so, which is a problem because then they have to stop and thaw the combine out before continuing. However, Gene hasn’t experienced that problem yet.
“We wait until the frost is off the corn, and if there is any snow hanging on the cobs, we won’t go out there,” he said. “We have done that in the past where the sieves will freeze up and that is a pain since you have to get heat on the combine and get things thawed out.”
He has been satisfied with the corn that has been combined thus far. According to the yield monitor, the corn is running in the 140-160 bushels per acre range.
On the cattle side of the operation, their feedlot is now full of calves. Gene says all the calves have had their booster shots and they are just checking the lots when they take feed in each day to make sure there are no sick ones.
Gene had to boost up their feed level when the cold snap came in during the first week of December, but things have leveled off since then.
“It’s a lot easier feeding cattle now compared to when it was muddy in the lots,” he said. “We got a box scraper in there and we’ve got most of the lots smoothed out pretty good,” Gene said. “Then we got them bedded down pretty good the other night before the cold snap. The calves were really content.
“We don’t have any barns, so they’re out in the elements, but it seems like you have less sickness when they are out in the open and not getting steamed up in a barn. We have a tree shelterbelt around the north side and windbreak panels inside the pens.”
Work continues on the house that Gene’s son moved onto a new basement. On these cold days, the carpenters are working on building partitions in the basement - right where they have a propane heater.
“We are enjoying having the grandkids over there every day and it’s is going to be a wild Christmas over at our house,” Gene concluded.
Gene Heinrich and the entire family send Christmas greetings to all Farm & Ranch Guide readers and they hope that the New Year will be rewarding to all!