Hereford bulls, bred heifers videoed for Stroh’s sale

KILLDEER, N.D. – Matt Stroh, who operates Stroh Hereford Ranch with his parents, Mike and Dawn, and brother, Lucas, is finishing up some last-minute details for their production sale in a couple weeks.
“We finished videoing the bulls that are in the production sale, and it is always nice to finish that up and be able to see the bulls,” Matt said. “We’ve already taken individual photos, but everyone likes to see the videos.”
The weather stayed mostly mild for the start of winter with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s over the last couple of weeks in December.
“It was nice weather with not much wind and that helped the day run smoothly as we videoed the bulls. LiveStock Link videographers came out to professionally video each bull,” he said.
They also took videos of the bred heifers, one group of registered and one group of commercial. Those animals will in the production sale, as well.
The Stroh’s 31st annual Ranch Ready Production Sale will be held at the ranch on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at 1 p.m., MST. Those who want to see the videos of all the sale bulls can see them at www.thelivestocklink.com.
Even as the Strohs prepare for their annual sale, there are always chores and projects to finish up on the ranch.
They finished bangs vaccinating all their heifer calves, both the registered and commercial calves.
In addition, Matt helped Mike lay down straw for bedding. Mike runs the loader tractor to grab the straw bales and they roll it out, laying it out as evenly as possible.
“We want to make sure the bulls have fresh bedding to lay in so we’ve gotten them bedded down today (Jan. 1). They are all just sitting there in the thick bedding, chewing their cud,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Stroh’s sale catalog is being created and printed by Hereford America.
“We’re going through all the photos and getting the sale book put together. Everyone in the family pitches in on that project,” Matt said.
When complete, they send it off to Hereford America, where the final touches are put on the catalog and the book is printed off. When the catalog is ready, it can be found by clicking on the Stroh Hereford Ranch website.
The Strohs prepare extra supplement sheets, which cattlemen attending the sale can pick up at the door on the day of the sale.
One sheet lists each bull’s sale day weight and scrotal circumference, and another sheet gives the order the bulls will be sold in.
Matt said they have a real uniform set of coming 2-year-old bulls in the sale this year.
“These uniform bulls will go out and cover mama cows,” he said. “They have a real thickness about them as a group – built and developed to work and they haven’t been pampered at any point in their life.”
The uniform set of bulls in the sale were born in spring 2019.
“The bulls were on mama’s milk from the time they were born to when they were weaned. We developed them in the feedlot until they were yearlings,” Matt said. “Then we kicked them out on North Dakota grassland and they were expected to thrive out there – do a job and do it well. We did supplement them with cake and mineral to meet nutritional needs.”
These bulls are also eye appealing, as all Herefords are. They are the sons of Stroh sires, which have passed certain desirable traits down to their sons.
While some power bulls put on pounds for the cattle market, others are smooth bulls that can work for heifers.
“We strive to raise bulls developed on a forage diet for soundness and longevity,” he added.
Some cattlemen are looking to purchase seedstock Hereford bulls to develop F1 Baldy steers, and those steers do qualify for the Certified Hereford beef program.
“We have a lot of good sire groups this year,” Matt said.
Some sires of highlight include:
- SH Mr Trust 622 – “His sons are all looking phenomenal – they display length, exceptional thickness, good depth and have athleticism second to none.”
- Hometown 6194 – “His sons are a sure shot to be herd bulls. The group of his sons we sold last year were and they were plenty stout.”
- Domino 3146A – “His sons are exhibiting plenty of performance and athleticism, while Domino 432B’s sons are really doing quite a lot in terms of depth, thickness, length and performance.”
- 945 Domino 7208 – “His sons are real smooth made, easy to own type bulls.”
- SH Captain – “His sons have a lot of thickness to them and the sons out of SR Scope are looking phenomenal and have good thickness, good substance of bones.”
Matt said this would be the last year for sons of two sires, U U Sensation 2053 and Churchill Captain 2128Z ET.
“The Sensation sons have always been a crowd favorite at our sales. They have a lot of bone and have exceeded the look of a herd bull, adding depth and thickness. The Captain sons are thick and stout – and people have enjoyed seeing his sons over the years,” he explained.
Matt is looking forward to meeting all the cattlemen at the upcoming sale in two weeks.
“We have a lot of repeat customers, and through the cattle business we get to meet a lot of cool guys and see their own individual operations and how they work,” Matt said. “We also get a few new customers every year, which is great.”
The Strohs plan to run the sale bulls through the chute, cleaning them up in the next week for sale day.
“We want them cleaned up so they look their best come sale day,” Matt said, adding he plans to call a couple of friends to come help him. “We’ll comb over their knees, hocks and briskets, and have them looking their best.”
A couple of days before the Feb. 4 sale, they will repeat the process, but use big blowers.
“We’ll blow them off so they look good in the pens. At the same time, we will take a final weight on them,” he added. “The days to our Ranch Ready Production Sale are counting down pretty quick, but we’ll be ready to go.”
For more on Stroh Hereford Ranch, see the website at https://strohherefordranch.com, or to see Matt talking about how the videos of the bulls went, see https://m.facebook.com/StrohHerefordRanch15/.