Hereford bulls, bred heifers videoed for Stroh’s sale

KILLDEER, N.D. – Matt Stroh, who operates Stroh Hereford Ranch with his parents, Mike and Dawn, and brother, Lucas, is finishing up some last-minute details for their production sale in a couple weeks.

“We finished videoing the bulls that are in the production sale, and it is always nice to finish that up and be able to see the bulls,” Matt said. “We’ve already taken individual photos, but everyone likes to see the videos.”

The weather stayed mostly mild for the start of winter with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s over the last couple of weeks in December.

“It was nice weather with not much wind and that helped the day run smoothly as we videoed the bulls. LiveStock Link videographers came out to professionally video each bull,” he said.

They also took videos of the bred heifers, one group of registered and one group of commercial. Those animals will in the production sale, as well.

The Stroh’s 31st annual Ranch Ready Production Sale will be held at the ranch on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at 1 p.m., MST. Those who want to see the videos of all the sale bulls can see them at www.thelivestocklink.com.

Even as the Strohs prepare for their annual sale, there are always chores and projects to finish up on the ranch.

They finished bangs vaccinating all their heifer calves, both the registered and commercial calves.

In addition, Matt helped Mike lay down straw for bedding. Mike runs the loader tractor to grab the straw bales and they roll it out, laying it out as evenly as possible.