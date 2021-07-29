Hot temperatures push crops at Davidson farm

TIOGA, N.D. – Summer is in full swing across North Dakota, and crops are maturing and turning a little faster than normal in a number of areas due to hot temperatures several days in a row.

Ryan Davidson, who farms with his wife, Jenice, and two kids, Gavin and Gracelyn, thinks he may start harvesting by the end of July, as the crops are maturing quickly in the warm temperatures.

“The weather is in the upper 80s today and the forecast is for warm temperatures into the 90s for the next week,” Ryan said during his interview on Saturday, July 17.

The Davidson farm fields received rain July 8, from a half-inch to an inch depending on where the field was located. It was a nice soft rain, and they were pleased to get more moisture.

“We got a nice rain, but the heat here is starting to push the crops,” he said.

The malting barley is turning and the field peas are setting pods.

“The peas have finished flowering and the earlier peas are setting pods,” Ryan said. “In a couple of weeks, we’ll probably be cutting.”

He thinks harvest will start with the barley.

“It will probably be the barley that is ready first because I seeded my peas a little later,” he said.

At this point, Ryan feels the malting barley will yield “decently,” and the peas will be okay.

“The peas will be average, I think, and some of the earlier wheat will be okay,” he said.

Their flax is just starting to flower.

The spring wheat and durum are heading, which is followed by the pollination stage. That can be concerning with the heat, and only Mother Nature knows how long the stretch of warm days will last.