LEMMON, S.D. – Lance Hourigan, who farms with his dad, Bob, on the southwest North Dakota/northwest South Dakota border, says his new daughter and family are doing well.
“We are doing great! Claire, our new little girl, has been a wonderful addition, and everyone is excited to have a new addition to the farming crew,” he said.
With the fires on the West Coast, a lot of smoky gray days that blocked the sun were the story during the second week of September. Temperatures have been cooler after the Labor Day frost, where temperatures dropped into the 30s and were low enough to cause damage to some of the tips of the crops. In the past week (ahead of Sept. 17), the weather has been warmer, as if Mother Nature remembered that summer was still around.
“The weather has been dry here and we’ve had a lot of hazy days with the smoke in the air,” he said.
The Hourigan’s soybeans and other fall crops may have been touched by the frost, particularly on the leaves, but the beans should come out of it, as the stems were probably not damaged.
“The soybeans that weren’t hailed out got nipped some by the frost, but we’re still hoping for decent yields,” Lance said.
Lance, as a board member of the National Sunflower Association, enjoys growing sunflowers and talked about decisions they make about planting their flowers each year.
“Price and profitability always play a major role in deciding what to plant, and sunflowers have been a consistent, profitable crop for us,” he said.
The Hourigans, up to the present, have been growing oil sunflowers on their farm, due to logistics and limiting the amount of different crops they have to handle.
“We have entertained growing confections and may try some in the near future, however,” Lance said.
When selecting varieties, Lance looks for cultivars with resistance to phomopsis and downy mildew. They are fortunate that due to their geographical location, rotations, and other factors, that they have not had to deal with disease much – but it always helps to be prepared.
After harvest, they’ll haul their flowers to the local elevators and also sell direct to ADM or Cargill.
Currently, the sunflowers on the farm are starting to dry down.
“The flowers are starting to dry down now, as the cold snap helped push them along. There will be some harvesting happening fairly soon in the area,” he said.
When combining, some sunflower growers have had problems with fires starting due to the white pith (white dust) or other reasons.
“We haven’t had many issues with fires, but we had a few smolders over the years,” he said.
The Hourigans put air towers on their combines to pull in cleaner air over the engine compartment.
“We make sure to blow the combines off and keep the engine compartment clean,” Lance said. “Another big key we’ve found is not overworking the combine. We try to watch our speed and keep our combines running at cooler temps.”
Meanwhile, Lance sold a little wheat, but wasn’t too happy with the low prices.
“I sold a little wheat, but wasn’t exactly thrilled with the price,” he said “I’m hoping for a rally in the future.”