LEMMON, S.D. – With combines rolling in southwest North Dakota/northwest South Dakota, the Hourigans have been cutting wheat since the first full week in August.
“We’re combining wheat now, and yields were better than I thought, with good protein and test weight,” said Lance Hourigan, who farms with his dad, Bob.
During harvest, the family and a couple of extra guys pitch in to help with combining, trucking, storing, and moving equipment around the fields.
Lance said they “never get started harvesting as early in the morning as we would like, and we never get to quit as early as we would like.”
They calibrate the combine before they get started, and continually adjust it throughout the day.
Lance started operating a combine on the farm in his teens, but said his parents still wanted him to enjoy his teen years.
“Dad and Mom were never ones to let it interfere with being a kid. If we had sports, activities, or other things going on, we were always encouraged to get out and get off the farm for awhile,” Lance said.
Thunderstorms have moved through the region more than once this summer, and a storm in mid-August brought fierce winds and hail, some of it large.
That thunderstorm damaged many of the fields at the Hourigan farm.
“Unfortunately, we had a bad hail storm go through our farm, and it destroyed a lot of our crop,” Lance said. “We completely lost about one-third of the wheat and damaged quite a bit more.”
The hail also damaged about 40 percent of their sunflowers, but the undamaged fields are looking nice and are in full bloom.
“The corn also took a lot of damage, with only one field of corn untouched by hail. A lot of it took significant damage and I am not sure what will be left and what the quality will be this fall,” he said.
The soybeans fields were also hit.
“Soybeans are in the same boat. All of them received damage, but a few fields will have some soybeans to harvest yet this fall,” Lance said.
The Hourigans finished haying and will have plenty of feed this fall and winter for their cattle.
Meanwhile, Lance and Jaylea will have their first baby any day now, and everyone in the family is excited, especially the grandparents.
“The only positive out of the whole deal with the hail is I won’t have to spend as much time in a combine and can spend more time with the new arrival to our family. We are expecting our baby almost any day now,” he said.