LEMMON, S.D. – With wheat sparkling in the sun across the region as it turns a golden color, Lance and his dad, Bob, are getting ready to start harvest 2020.
“We’re planning on starting to cut our wheat this week (Aug. 4),” said Lance, who farms on the southwestern North Dakota/northwestern South Dakota border.
The guys have been working on the machines, doing maintenance, greasing the machines and making sure they all run well.
“We have Case and John Deere combines, and Dad and I will operate those in the field. We have guys lined up to help us – operating the Brandt grain cart to dump on the go or running the semi trucks at the end of the field,” Lance said.
Sometimes Lance’s mom, Connie, or wife, Jaylea, help out, as well. Jaylea, however, is due to have their first baby soon, so she may sit out this harvest.
The first wheat cut is usually stored on the farm in the air bins. Later on, as other crops are cut and more room is needed, some of it may be hauled to the elevator in town or in McLaughlin, S.D.
“Corn and sunflowers take up a lot of space, and we don’t like to use those small bins unless we are totally out of room,” he said.
Not all the wheat is mature as they start cutting – there are some green spots in some fields.
“We hope it matures as we go,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Hourigans have finished haying. Their hay bales look nice out in the hay fields.
“We had hoped to get a second cutting, but the field was hit by hail,” Lance said.
A storm came through last weekend (July 25-26), bringing rain and hail.
“Some 700-800 acres of hay and other crops were damaged by hail. Everything looked good before the hail, so we hope we don’t get anymore,” he said.
The weather has been very warm, with temps into the 80s and 90s, so storms are always a possibility in the hot mid-summer days.
Out in the fields, the other crops are doing well under the summer’s heat with some shots of rain every week or so.
“We’ve had some nice rain and all the crops look excellent,” Lance said.
The corn has tasseled out, while the soybeans are starting to flower.
The high-oleic sunflowers are starting to show their heads, opening them to the sun, with varieties varying in height from 5-6 feet.
“All our crops are marketed already. We’ll take our flowers to Cargill in West Fargo or ADM in Enderlin,” he said.
The cattle are still out summer grazing.