LEMMON, S.D. – In the fields at the Hourigan farm on the southwest North Dakota/northwest South Dakota border, sunflowers are continuing to dry down, along with some corn.
“We have about half of the corn and all the sunflowers left to harvest,” said Lance Hourigan, who farms with his dad, Bob.
As this is Lance’s last report, he looks back on the past decade working alongside his dad on the farm.
“I’ve been back just over 10 years, and it seems the amount of technology we’re using increases every year,” Lance said.
That technology helps with getting work done in a timely manner.
“As we get older, we’re constantly striving to be more efficient to get more done with our time,” he said. “Maximizing our time on the farm is important, so we enjoy more time with family and friends.”
The future looks bright for Lance and his wife, Jaylea. The young couple will be building a home and farm with their new daughter, Claire Ruby, born in August.
“As far as the future, my main goal is to be a good dad/husband/son and provide a stable lifestyle for my family,” Lance said. “I don’t have any big plans for expansion right now, but it is important to us to continue to maximize every acre by pushing for higher yields/profitability through more meticulous management.”
Lance and Bob have been busy combining corn over the past week.
“We haul a majority of the corn to the elevators, and we do feed some to our livestock, as well,” he said.
In some of the fields this year, the yields were dampened due to hail.
While the hail the farm fields were hit with earlier was definitely a factor in some less than ideal yields, fields that did not have any hail damage had very good yields and quality, Lance says.
The Hourigans always carry hail insurance.
“Hail insurance is something we always carry and I am extremely glad we did this year,” he said. “This year is definitely not the first time we’ve dealt with large hail events, so it’s just something you deal with and prepare for the best you can by protecting your risk.”
In addition, a heavier amount of rain than usual fell on farm fields from June 30-July 5, affecting yields in some low lying areas.
“The large amount of rain we got at the end of June caused some issues in the lower lying areas of fields where yields are normally excellent,” Lance said. “This year those spots are less than average. “
Looking toward next spring, Lance said they would be seeding spring wheat, corn, soybeans and sunflowers again.
“We will stick with varieties that fared well on our farm, but will phase out underperforming hybrids and replace those with newer ones,” he added.
Lance, who is a member of the NSA board, said there would be avideo conference/meeting in early December.
Meanwhile, Lance’s parents, Bob and Connie, were able to leave farm work for a little while.
“They were able to get away in between harvests to watch my nieces and nephews in their different sports. They love doing that! The family is doing well and staying busy,” Lance said.
We would like to sincerely thank the Hourigans for reporting about their farm and new family this season. We appreciate all the photos Lance submitted, especially the sweet photo of the baby girl with the family, and we wish the family the very best in the future.