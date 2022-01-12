January means beginning of private treaty sales at Midway Polled Herefords

SHEYENNE, N.D. – The start of a new year is here, which means it’s private treaty sale season at Midway Polled Herefords. While this time of year is always an exciting time for the Smith family, Mother Nature decided to dampen the party a little.
“We’ve had a lot of winter here – about 10 inches or so of snow and a lot of wind,” said Bill Smith on Jan. 3. “We still have some lots to clean out. When the temperature dropped way below zero, we just cleaned out the areas we absolutely had to.”
When the weather changed this winter, it changed in a hurry.
“I’m glad we got the pictures done on one of the last nice days we had,” Bill said. “We haven’t had any snow for two winters now, and that didn’t work out any good either. We’ve had nice winters, but that ended up with us having no grass, no hay, and no crops.”
The Smiths have gotten all of the data they need to put together their bull catalog. They just needed to record some final weights on Jan. 4.
Sale season has just started for the Smiths, but they’ve already sold a few bulls.
“There’s always a few guys that absolutely want the first pick of the bunch, so we’ve sold a few, which is good,” he said.
When it comes to the pricing of their bulls, Bill says nothing is set in stone.
“That’s what I tell everybody when they come in,” he said, in regards to sale negotiations. “If they buy a whole trailer load of bulls, they’re going to get them a little cheaper.”
For cattle producers who sell private treaty, the weather plays a big role in how fast they can move their product.
“Every year is different,” Bill said. “When you’re private treaty, you kind of live by the weather. If the weather is bad and 20 below zero, nobody is going to come out and look at the bulls.”
Is it bad for business to wait until February, if need be, to make sales? For Bill, not really.
“It eats into the feed a bit, but it is what it is, I guess,” he said. “So far, they seem to be selling pretty well.”
On Jan. 2, Bill says they went through their commercial baldy heifers and commercial Herefords and picked out the animals they wanted to keep and how many they wanted to designate as replacement females to sell.
“To be good enough to be a replacement heifer, she has to be good enough to go in our herd,” Bill said. “We’re not going to sell a heifer to someone else that’s not good enough to stay here. We weeded off a few that weren’t thick enough or big enough – about a half dozen out of 80 some heifers.”
They’ll go through a similar process with the registered herd after the commercial herd.
Getting weights on all the registered heifers and bull calves is also on the to-do list for the Smiths.
“Some of them were a little over 700 pounds when we weaned, so we’re weighing them to see how they’re gaining so we can make final decisions,” Bill said, noting that they’re also looking to acquire more replacement herd bulls. “We’ve bought one from Montana and from Wyoming, but we’ll probably need two more and maybe an Angus bull for the commercial herd.”