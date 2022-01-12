January means beginning of private treaty sales at Midway Polled Herefords

SHEYENNE, N.D. – The start of a new year is here, which means it’s private treaty sale season at Midway Polled Herefords. While this time of year is always an exciting time for the Smith family, Mother Nature decided to dampen the party a little.

“We’ve had a lot of winter here – about 10 inches or so of snow and a lot of wind,” said Bill Smith on Jan. 3. “We still have some lots to clean out. When the temperature dropped way below zero, we just cleaned out the areas we absolutely had to.”

When the weather changed this winter, it changed in a hurry.

“I’m glad we got the pictures done on one of the last nice days we had,” Bill said. “We haven’t had any snow for two winters now, and that didn’t work out any good either. We’ve had nice winters, but that ended up with us having no grass, no hay, and no crops.”

The Smiths have gotten all of the data they need to put together their bull catalog. They just needed to record some final weights on Jan. 4.

Sale season has just started for the Smiths, but they’ve already sold a few bulls.

“There’s always a few guys that absolutely want the first pick of the bunch, so we’ve sold a few, which is good,” he said.

When it comes to the pricing of their bulls, Bill says nothing is set in stone.

“That’s what I tell everybody when they come in,” he said, in regards to sale negotiations. “If they buy a whole trailer load of bulls, they’re going to get them a little cheaper.”