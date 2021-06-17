Last of the crops seeded into moist ground at the Davidson farm

TIOGA, N.D. – Another planting season is in the books at the Ryan and Jenice Davidson farm. Recent rains have not only given a boost to the crops, but the moisture has also given the Davidsons and new sense of optimism about the growing season.

“We are eternal optimists – you have to be to be a farmer,” said Ryan to start the second week of June, as he looked over his fields in the northwestern region of the state. “After the rain, we were all thinking, ‘this won’t be so bad after all.’ But we’ll see. We are far from done and another inch of rain would be great.”

While this spring has been one of the driest in North Dakota history, the Davidson’s farm fields finally received a steady rainfall over a couple of days in late May.

“We received about 2.5 inches and that allowed us to finish planting into some moist soil,” he said.

In addition, Ryan said the crop has “evened out” in the earlier-planted fields.

“A lot of the early fields had some (plants) germinating and coming up and some not. But now things have evened out a bit and it looks good,” he said.

All the plants are out of the ground and doing nicely.

“Flax should be emerging soon, sunflowers are up, and everything is coming for the most part,” he added.

Meanwhile, temperatures over much of North Dakota, including at the Davidson farm, had been hovering in the 90s during the early part of June.

In fact, in some areas of the state, producers were not only waiting for rain, but they were struggling with heat, as well.