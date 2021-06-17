Last of the crops seeded into moist ground at the Davidson farm

TIOGA, N.D. – Another planting season is in the books at the Ryan and Jenice Davidson farm. Recent rains have not only given a boost to the crops, but the moisture has also given the Davidsons and new sense of optimism about the growing season.
“We are eternal optimists – you have to be to be a farmer,” said Ryan to start the second week of June, as he looked over his fields in the northwestern region of the state. “After the rain, we were all thinking, ‘this won’t be so bad after all.’ But we’ll see. We are far from done and another inch of rain would be great.”
While this spring has been one of the driest in North Dakota history, the Davidson’s farm fields finally received a steady rainfall over a couple of days in late May.
“We received about 2.5 inches and that allowed us to finish planting into some moist soil,” he said.
In addition, Ryan said the crop has “evened out” in the earlier-planted fields.
“A lot of the early fields had some (plants) germinating and coming up and some not. But now things have evened out a bit and it looks good,” he said.
All the plants are out of the ground and doing nicely.
“Flax should be emerging soon, sunflowers are up, and everything is coming for the most part,” he added.
Meanwhile, temperatures over much of North Dakota, including at the Davidson farm, had been hovering in the 90s during the early part of June.
In fact, in some areas of the state, producers were not only waiting for rain, but they were struggling with heat, as well.
“I feel for the guys in the central part of the state. They didn’t get hardly anything (rain),” he said. Ryan has heard of livestock producers having to carry gallons of water to livestock as the dugouts, dams, and creeks are lacking water.
Ryan said the forecast is looking at high temps – at least in the high 80s – so he’ll be watching his fields closely.
Meanwhile, Ryan said they finished seeding June 2, with barley, feed barley, sunflowers, spring wheat, durum and flax all part of the rotation this year.
When the planters started running again after the rain event, they found they were seeding into nice soil.
“After the rain, we got going again on Thursday (May 27) and finished up Wednesday morning. When we started, the conditions (soil) were really nice, but by the time we finished on Wednesday, it was already beginning to dry out,” he said.
Ryan started seeding a little deeper at the end, “chasing the moisture.”
With planting wrapped up, it was time to spray. Ryan had been spraying some pre-emergent herbicide to clean up some fields. Soon he plans to start in-crop spraying, beginning with the barley fields.
He said their fields haven’t had many grassy weeds coming up this spring, so he won’t have to put a specific herbicide for grasses in the tank mix.
He plans to in-crop spray a general-type Affinity herbicide, one that takes care of broadleaves and other weeds that are common in their farm fields.
Ryan took a few days off from spraying as the heat soared on to give the plants a rest.
“I have kind of backed off spraying with these temperatures. We try not to stress the plants,” Ryan said, adding chemicals could possibly stress plants when it is so hot out. “It could ding it a little bit. When it is over 85 degrees, the crops basically go into survival mode, and the last thing a guy wants to do in those conditions is spray something on them.”
Meanwhile, Ryan said all their grain contracts have been fulfilled. The market prices for high protein wheat have been looking nice right now, he pointed out, but Ryan doesn’t have any wheat left to sell, anyway.
But the Davidsons have been happy about the moisture and will be looking out for another shot of rain soon.
On the home front, Jenice has been driving their kids, Gracelyn and Gavin, to camps this past week.
“Gavin has been busy with wrestling camp for three days and then he had a football camp for a day, and Gracelyn has been going to volleyball camp,” Ryan said.