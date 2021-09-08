Late August rainfall benefiting soybean crop on Burchill farm

PAGE, N.D. – It’s been a challenging summer for farmers across the state as drought conditions have stunted crops, leaving farmers to prepare for an early harvest as they’ve looked to the sky for any hope of precipitation.

Mother Nature finally decided to cooperate in late August, dropping 2-3 inches of precipitation over the span of a couple weeks around the Burchill’s farm.

“I think we’re somewhere north of 2.5 inches over the last couple weeks,” said Preston Burchill. “There have been two decent rainfalls, as well as some piddling ones that came through and didn’t really amount to much.”

While it may be too late to really make a difference for the corn crop, Preston says the moisture is a big help for his soybean acres.

“I think the pods are filling pretty well now,” he said.

One area around the farm that has really benefited from recent rains is Preston’s lawn, which was left for dead until the recent precipitation.

“I should have taken a picture before the rain,” Preston laughed. “I thought our lawn was completely dead. It’s been brown for so long. Now it’s to the point where I might have to mow it, and that all happened in the span of about 10 days.”

All in all, the moisture at the very least helped relive some stress for Preston.

“(The rain) was very stress-relieving,” Preston said. “It should help fill out this year’s crop and hopefully it starts the process of getting us moisture for next year.”

Preston had previously said he’s anticipating an early harvest this fall, and the recent rains aren’t really going to change that much, at least he doesn’t think so.