Late growing season good for crops and cattle

RED LAKE FALLS, Minn. – What began as a very wet growing season became more manageable in August and September as the rainfall dwindled.

Benjamin and Mikayla Tabert measured 8 inches of rain in April, 7 inches in May, 5.5 inches in June, 4.74 inches in July, 1 inch in August and less than an inch in September.

The late-arriving combination of heat, sunshine, and good subsoil moisture allowed the crops to catch up and reach maturity.

Wheat harvest was finished in mid-September, Mikayla said.

“All went well,” she said. “We brought in what we contracted (actually had to roll a contract last year because of drought/low yield) and stored the rest.”

The vast majority of 2022 baling was completed with 2,100 big round bales produced and hauled. Sometime in October, the crew at Trinity Creek Ranch will start setting bales out in winter grazing areas. The bales are placed in a grid pattern so the Taberts/Millers can string electric fencing between the bale areas. Their use of fencing allows the cows to efficiently eat only a set number of bales at a time. Then, they are turned out into the next group of bales.

All the bales are net wrapped, so when it is time, the net wrap is cut open. They like to wait to open the bales, as they want to keep precipitation from soaking into the bales, but want it done before the net wrap gets too frozen.

Mikayla watched the cows all summer and wondered about their body conditioning scores. Finally in late September, the cows started to “flesh out nicely” from being on less mature and higher quality grass.

“We started our second graze through paddocks a couple of weeks ago, after grazing the tall fescue regrowth. The cattle look good, and we’re still getting a larger number of grazing days per paddock than what is usual,” she said.

The Millers and Taberts intended to pull the bulls from the main herd during the first week of October. The timeframe makes for a 55-day breeding window.

The operation uses EQIP-installed water tanks and lines for watering the herd.

The crew at Trinity Creek Ranch was preparing for row crop harvest to begin soon. A light first frost arrived on Sept. 26-27, with more frost in the forecast. The Taberts and Millers felt the soybeans would reach physiological maturity as they were either yellow or yellowing.

Even with the emphasis on harvest, the crew was also fall-seeding crops.

Benjamin seeded a field of Kernza and the process seemed to go all right. The seed was planted 0.75-inch deep, which seemed a little deep to them.

“It’s a little slow to germinate, but I think that’s the nature of it,” Mikayla said. “It’s tiny little seeds, so it’s just starting to emerge in spots.”

With dry conditions in late September, the crew set up a permitted irrigator-gun system to spread water from a cattle feedlot runoff pit onto the Kernza field.

Benjamin also planted clovers into a 2021-established tall fescue field. Their planter allows them to block certain rows so they can plant a double row of tall fescue and later plant two rows of cover crop/clovers between the rows of fescue. This works well because of fescue’s nature to tiller and fill in. By the time a fescue field is ready to be terminated, it can look like a beautiful lawn of grass.

“We try to put the clover in because it’s a legume to fix nitrogen,” she said. “It improves the quality of the forage following the seed harvest.”

Another field of tall fescue reached its extent of productivity, so Mikayla’s dad sprayed it to kill it. Benjamin intended to seed the field to winter rye before the end of September.

“We don’t worry about rye. It’s going to overwinter even if it doesn’t come up in the fall. We’re not looking for much growth in the fall when seeding it this late,” Mikayla said. “It’s basically all for spring growth.”