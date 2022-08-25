Lindsey Courtney planning to be home on the farm full-time

OAKES, N.D. – At the Courtney farm, Drew and Lindsey Courtney and their daughters, Avery, Ella, and Claire, are enjoying the summer as the soybeans and corn develop well under warm conditions out in the fields.

Drew said they are hopeful they’ll receive some precipitation soon.

“Some of the gravel hilltops are starting to dry up. If we don’t catch a rain this week, our yield will start to be impacted,” Drew said.

At Courtney Farms, they have been busy finishing up projects around the farm, including installation of a new pump on a bulk diesel tank and installation of drain tile in areas with prevent plant so those areas will be able to be seeded next year.

Lindsey is glad they have purchased a few registered Hereford cows of their own, as it reminds her of home and growing up at Friedt Herefords, a seedstock Hereford operation owned by Lindsey’s parents, Kirsten and Gary Friedt, located in the southwestern region of the state near Mott.

Being reared on the ranch with her siblings, her older sister, Megan, and her younger brother, Aaron, Lindsey was acclimated to agriculture from a young age.

“We were out a lot with the cattle and horses, and we had some chickens, too. We were responsible for the chickens, feeding, watering, and eventually, butchering them,” she said.

Lindsey and her brother and sister were involved with 4-H from the time they were eligible to be Cloverbuds.

As Cloverbuds, their dad, Gary, would find them a nice calf from the family herd to raise. As they grew older, they helped decide which calf they wanted to raise, discussing which steers and heifers had the best traits to bring a complete package to the fair.

“Dad would give us a heifer or steer calf from his herd to raise for 4-H. Later on, we applied for grants through the North Dakota Hereford Association to purchase our own animals. When we got our calves at the end of the school year, we were out there feeding them every morning and every night through the summer,” she said.

Gary would help pay for initial feed costs and then the siblings would split costs to buy their own feed from money raised during the 4-H premium sale at the Hettinger County Fair.

“When we sold them at the fair, we got to keep the money to use for next year’s feed and eventually purchase more stock. We would go to Woody’s Feed and Grain or Steffan Feeds in Dickinson, and we would write our checks and pick up our bags of feed and take them back to the ranch,” Lindsey said.

During the summer, they would groom and train their 4-H animals to showcase at the fair.

“In the summer, we’d be out there working with our calves every morning. At times, Mom or Dad would be out there with us in the corral, and we’d take turns leading our steers and/or heifers around the ring, training the calves to keep their heads up and lead with ease. Mom or Dad would be at the back, twisting tails to keep them going,” she said. “To get our calves groomed for the fair, we’d hose them down and blow them out to train their hair.”

At one fair, Lindsey remembers working with the family horse, Joy, to show at the fair when she was a Cloverbud.

“I remember when the judge came up and said to me, ‘If you weren’t a Cloverbud, you would win this ribbon.’ He told me that I did a really good job, and he would have loved to be able give the ribbon to me. It was disappointing, but I did get a Cloverbud ribbon, and it was a good learning experience,” Lindsey said. “Once in a while, Aaron, Megan, and I would be in the same group for showmanship and then we’d get bragging rights if we won.”

During their youth, Lindsey and her siblings, showed at the North Dakota Stockmen’s Show and the North Dakota Junior Hereford Show.

In the summer, swimming lessons were a priority for the Friedt siblings. While they learned to swim, they weren’t able to take part in other summer activities like softball or baseball because they lived 22 miles from town. Once they were old enough to drive, they participated in open gyms during summer vacation.

Lindsey remembers that and wants other kids whose parents’ schedules don’t allow them to enjoy summer activities to be able to have those opportunities that she didn’t always have.

“My dad worked on the farm and my mom worked 45 miles in the opposite direction, so we weren’t able to do all the activities other kids did. We were farm kids,” Lindsey said. “This summer we have been carpooling kids back and forth to softball or swimming lessons and I’ve enjoyed helping out that way. I remember missing my friends during the summer, and it was fun to provide that chance for these kids to be with their friends.”

Haying was one summer job the whole family took part in.

When they were younger, the siblings would throw bales from the field to the flat bed and Gary would stack the bales. The small bales were kept in the barns for calving or when the horses were in the barn.

When they were older, the Friedt kids would operate the haying equipment themselves.

“Looking back, haying was one of my favorite things we did during the summer. When we got older, we’d do the raking, and eventually the baling. One of my first driving experiences was driving the truck around the hay fields so Dad could load bales. He would drive back to the hay fence and unload, and we would do it again and again until we were done,” she said.

Lindsey has also enjoyed riding horses from the time she was very young. She didn’t start riding on a pony, like the pony, Bert, that they bought for their daughters to learn on. But Lindsey and her siblings used to ride with their dad on the saddle until they were big enough to ride alone.

“We were around horses and comfortable with them from early on. We were also taught they were animals with a mind of their own, so you would have to treat them with respect and be aware of them, too,” she said.

They became familiar with all the animals on the ranch and would help “chase the cows in” when they were older, as well.

“Our responsibilities progressed as we got older,” she said.

When Lindsey was in high school, she started thinking about what she would do for a career. While she thought about physical therapy, she decided that being an elementary school teacher was what she was really passionate about.

“I chose elementary education for a career while in high school because I liked being around kids and watching them learn new things. In addition, I had had teachers that had left long-lasting impacts on me. I had also taught Sunday School and did some coaching when I was in high school, and I thought that was the route I wanted to go,” she said.

Lindsey graduated from Valley City State University in December 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Prior to graduation, she had a dream student teaching job in Alaska.

“It was a life-changing experience for me. The teacher I was assigned was born and raised in Alaska, and she took me on tourist-type excursions. We went on a cruise around a fjord to see the glaciers and I went white river rafting. The people I was staying with had horses, so I rode horse along the mountains. We explored a lot,” she said.

Lindsey had met Drew the previous winter and realized she didn’t want to be away from her family to stay in Alaska for a full-time position. She came back from Alaska, and student taught in Fargo for eight weeks before graduating.

In January 2012, she was offered a substitute teacher job for a teacher who was going on maternity leave. When that ended, she took another job for a teacher who was also going on maternity leave.

“I was at Milnor Public School from January to the end of the year and was offered a full-time job as kindergarten teacher the next year (2012-13),” she said.

Lindsey and Drew were married in fall 2013 and she moved to the family farm in Oakes.

In 2013, she accepted a job at Oakes Public School to work as a kindergarten teacher. She enjoyed teaching kids, and in 2018, she became a special education teacher at Oakes.

It was a different experience going from a ranch to a corn/soybean farm in the James River Valley.

“The corn that we grow in Oakes isn’t going to the silage pile. It is going to the drier, then to the grain bin for a trip to town. That was a big change. In addition, I had never seen soybeans before I had lived out here, so that was another new crop to get used to,” Lindsey said. “I’ve learned a lot in the past few years about the different crop stages, the fertilizer, and some of the practices they use here in the Prairie Pothole region. There are different cropping practices that go on from one side of the state to the other side of the state.”

The topography is different, as well, from rolling hills in the southwestern region and a drier climate overall, to a more sloping, flatter landscape with more moisture in the southeastern region.

“We used to sled right on the ranch where there were hills in our backyard when I was growing up. At the farm here, Drew has to push snow to make a snow pile hill for the girls to go sledding, or we go to the golf course to find a hill,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey said irrigating and “seeing the irrigators” was new for her, too, when they had the opportunity to operate the land in Guelph.

“You can control the amount of rain with the pivots, and you get to fine-tune what moisture the crops need and when,” she said.

While Lindsey has enjoyed being a teacher in Oakes, she is making the move full-time to be at home with the girls and at the farm in the fall.

Drew and Lindsey converted a six-bin granary on their farmstead into a lodge, mainly utilized during hunting season. In addition to taking care of the lodge, Lindsey will be at home with her youngest daughter, Claire, and with the new baby they are expecting in February 2023.

“We feel blessed to be able to do that and I will be available to help during the extra busy times on the farm, like planting and harvesting,” she said.

Lindsey will still be able to work occasionally as a substitute teacher in the future, but she wants to be at home and be able to work around the farm more than she has been able to.

“Last fall, Drew taught me how to find soil sample locations using software on the iPad, so Claire I and will load up the Ranger and take over that this fall to take one thing off the list for the guys,” she said. “We’ll be plenty busy, I expect.”