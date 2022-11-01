Lots of 2022 feed produced at Trinity Creek Ranch

RED LAKE FALLS, Minn. – As Thanksgiving draws near, everyone at Trinity Creek Ranch is thankful for the return of rain in 2022.

The very dry spring and summer of 2021 burned up much of the grass and crops. A wet spring/summer of 2022 erased the drought, even though Red Lake Falls did have some dryness this September and October.

Everything was green in 2022, allowing for plenty of grazing and feed production. In addition, Trinity Creek Ranch was able to allow the pasturelands time to “rest and recover” after last year’s drought.

For her final report, Mikayla Tabert talked about the benefits of this year’s excellent feed production.

Going into the winter of 2022-23 with ample amounts of feed means less culling than in 2021. Lots of feed also allows the crew at Trinity Creek Ranch to make decisions that will keep heifer and cow body conditioning scores consistent.

In addition, with feed stockpiled, the ranch can withstand inflation concerns because they don’t have to purchase as many feed ingredients.

“Hopefully we can regrow our herd some,” Mikayla said, speaking for her parents, David and Peggy Miller, and her husband, Benjamin Tabert, who all farm together.

“We will also keep calves this year to feed out – we didn’t last year because of the feed shortage.”

The only feed they plan to purchase, besides mineral, is corn screenings. When they sell corn, they like to bring home screenings for less per bushel than the No. 2 Yellow corn they produce.

While they were certainly grateful for the rain, there were management issues to continually address this year.

Wet snow/cold rain made calving challenging, and Trinity Creek Ranch has moved to a later calving date in hopes of avoiding that in 2023.

If they continue to receive plentiful rain next year, Mikayla thinks they will try to move the cattle through their pastures faster on the first graze to keep things from getting too mature.

Finding fields that were ready to plant was a significant challenge this year.

“Our crop rotation was mostly thrown out this year in order to get our crops in,” she said. “There was so much reshuffling – hurrying up and waiting all planting season. We realized the need to have a plan B for crop rotations and spring cattle management/locations.”

With a late planting season, some of the row crops finally reached their reproductive stages in August. Thankfully, temperatures were warm enough and the frost held off to allow the crops to fill and reach maturity.

By mid- to late October, the crew at Trinity Creek Ranch finished soybean harvest. Using their drill, they seeded cover crops while also applying potash.

Stockpiled manure from the feedlot was hauled and spread to appropriate fields. Mikayla added that her family prefers to have cattle “spread their own manure” whenever possible with their rotational/adaptive grazing system. For even manure distribution, they generally limit the size of the paddock the cattle can graze and move cattle every three days.

The corn and sunflowers were both ready to combine, but there was a small issue. The elevator was not taking wheat as they were focused on soybean and corn harvest. With wheat in the Trinity Creek Ranch bins, it made sense to harvest the sunflowers before corn in 2022. They had noticed some bird concerns, and they had enough bin storage for the dried sunflower seeds.

The corn will be the final row crop to harvest this year.

Mikayla and Benjamin count among their blessings, their children, Liam and Thea. Thea just turned 1 and Liam will turn 3 at Thanksgiving time.

“I love that our kids experience farm life as they grow up and learn hard work, trusting God’s provision (even when it doesn’t necessarily line up with our plans), and his amazing creation in how plants and animals grow,” she said.

An extended family means there are more adults to supervise, which helps ease childcare, too.

“Our farm operation often has many things going on at once, and things go much faster when we work as a team. We get so much more done with everyone,” she said. “Sometimes the kids come help us to do things, and they are such troopers! I certainly would not be doing graduate school right now without my parents working alongside us.”

Mikayla wasn’t quite sure about plans for Thanksgiving this year, but she knew what she was thankful for.

“God’s provision for our wants and needs now, and for our salvation in Christ are the things we are most thankful for,” she said. “We feel immensely blessed to be parents of Liam and Thea, and we’ve grown and changed so much in the few years we’ve been parents.”

A very special thank you to everyone at Trinity Creek Ranch for allowing our readers to come along for the 2022 growing season.