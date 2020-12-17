Matt Stroh involved with cattle from a young age

KILLDEER, N.D. – At Stroh Hereford Ranch in the southwestern region of the state, the Stroh family is in the midst of their busy season – not that any season is easy.
Mike and Dawn Stroh, and their two sons, Matt and Lucas, are working toward their production sale on Feb. 4, as well as several other projects.
The recent warm days have given a nice boost to their checklist of items and regular chores they need to do as the countdown to their sale begins.
“It has been a beautiful end to November, beginning of December, with some nice weather. They aren’t forecasting anything too bad yet,” said Matt, who works with his dad, Mike, on the day-to-day operations. “It has been a pretty mild fall.”
Matt and Mike took a registered heifer, SHR Prairie Rose 067, that they had donated to the North Dakota Hereford Association’s raffle to the North Star Classic (NSC) on Dec 5.
“The NSC was a good time to get together with everyone and talk about cattle,” Mike said.
Matt also facilitated the NFR Calcutta in Amidon on Nov. 28, his 23rd birthday.
“We had a good time. There was enthusiasm and I think people were looking for some fun,” he said. “I haven’t auctioneered since the Killdeer Achievement Days, so it was nice to do that.”
Matt is a professional auctioneer and a graduate of the Western College of Auctioneering in Billings, Mont., one of the most respected auctioneering schools in the country.
At the NFR Calcutta, there were teams representing one of the rodeo competitions, such as bareback riding, team roping and tie-down roping. A portion of the funds went to payout, while other funds went to the Slope County Fair Board.
Matt recently looked back at his start in raising seedstock and commercial cattle. As a life-long career, he has been involved with cattle from the time he was young.
He learned a lot about cattle, the Hereford breed and ranching from his dad, Mike, and his grandfather, Tony.
“They took me with them everywhere – when they were feeding cows, trailing cows, going to breed shows and off to bull sales,” he said.
Matt has fond remembrances of his grandfather.
“I remember being very young and riding in the cab of the tractor with Grandpa, and he would talk, mentioning data about the cows and bulls,” he said. “There were a lot of great memories of going with them.”
Matt watched his dad and grandfather point out the cows and bulls, their numbers, sires, dams and their traits.
“When you are younger, 3 or 4 years old, you don’t always comprehend a lot of data, but you are seeing the different Hereford cows and bulls. Grandpa is calling out, ‘Here is that cow (we talked about),’ while feeding cake and saying, ‘Oh, it is cool that you know that.’ I learned more and more.”
In elementary and high school, Matt and his brother, Lucas, showed Hereford heifers for 4-H projects.
“I started showing heifers in 2007. Grandpa gave me my first show heifer, Hereford 701 heifer, sired by KBL1 Domino 563r, and her dam was Miss Explorer 310. I showed her and it started my life-long passion for cattle,” Matt said.
It wasn’t too long after that that Matt could identify the cows in the herd by their numbers, and rattle off their dams and sires from memory.
“Grandpa and Dad really taught me a lot about history, as well as about cattle, as I got older,” he said. “Grandpa told me about the history of the places around the area and what happened and I experienced it (through his words).”
Today, Matt is able to “pull off of that knowledge that they gave me.”
With Mike, Matt has especially enjoyed going to yearly bull sales.
“My favorite thing that I did with my Dad was going to bull sales. He took me with him to bull sales when I was young. In fact, we still go to bull sales together,” he said.
Matt likes “talking cattle” with all the bull buyers and others in the pens and in the audience at the auction barn.
“I enjoy analyzing the bulls with my Dad,” he said.
He has also learned to network while going to shows and other organizations.
“Through the agricultural industry, when you go to events, whether it is an auction sale, a breed function or an equipment sale, it gives you ideas to help further your herds’ progress,” he said. “When you go to meetings, such as if you are part of the North Dakota Farm Bureau or the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association, or any other ag organization, you get to meet a lot of really cool, awesome people, and gain a lot of friendships and contacts. Essentially, it’s networking.”
Matt said anyone who knows his dad, grandfather or him, knows they like “talking cattle.”
In addition, Matt enjoys looking through bull catalogs and thinking about genetics and potential for their offspring.
For some time now, Matt has been working with his dad on selections and making mating decisions for their registered Herefords.
“It begins with our replacement heifers, deciding which ones we will keep for the next generation,” he said.
Each replacement heifer needs to be a more deep-bodied cow.
“For us, a deep-bodied capaciously-made cow is a productive cow; she has plenty of depth for carrying her calf, eating and drinking, and we like her to have a nice, feminine head,” Matt said. “Our cows need to be able to drink and eat, especially for those cold, North Dakota winter days. When it gets 25-35 (degrees) below with strong wind chills, the cows eat more than usual, along with mineral and water, so they need that deep body. They need to be able to keep body condition and keep going. That is something we strive to produce.”
Matt will talk about developing their registered bulls and what they like to see in a purebred bull when he discusses the bulls in the sale during his next report.
Matt said ag is in his blood and he has never wanted to do anything else. Auctioneering is a supplemental career within agriculture for him.
“Agriculture is not an easy career path. It is a lot of hard work, but it is just what I like doing. I like walking through a pasture; I like cattle, and you should follow what you like, what you are good at,” Matt said, as he went through a tall grass pasture with some of the family’s Hereford cows. He brought them a bit of oats as a treat, and in mass, they came up to him. The cows were so gentle as they ate out of his hand.
The Stroh family is conducting preg-checking of their registered heifers and cows during the second week of December. They also plan to video the bulls by the end of December.
