Matt Stroh involved with cattle from a young age

KILLDEER, N.D. – At Stroh Hereford Ranch in the southwestern region of the state, the Stroh family is in the midst of their busy season – not that any season is easy.

Mike and Dawn Stroh, and their two sons, Matt and Lucas, are working toward their production sale on Feb. 4, as well as several other projects.

The recent warm days have given a nice boost to their checklist of items and regular chores they need to do as the countdown to their sale begins.

“It has been a beautiful end to November, beginning of December, with some nice weather. They aren’t forecasting anything too bad yet,” said Matt, who works with his dad, Mike, on the day-to-day operations. “It has been a pretty mild fall.”

Matt and Mike took a registered heifer, SHR Prairie Rose 067, that they had donated to the North Dakota Hereford Association’s raffle to the North Star Classic (NSC) on Dec 5.

“The NSC was a good time to get together with everyone and talk about cattle,” Mike said.

Matt also facilitated the NFR Calcutta in Amidon on Nov. 28, his 23rd birthday.

“We had a good time. There was enthusiasm and I think people were looking for some fun,” he said. “I haven’t auctioneered since the Killdeer Achievement Days, so it was nice to do that.”

Matt is a professional auctioneer and a graduate of the Western College of Auctioneering in Billings, Mont., one of the most respected auctioneering schools in the country.

At the NFR Calcutta, there were teams representing one of the rodeo competitions, such as bareback riding, team roping and tie-down roping. A portion of the funds went to payout, while other funds went to the Slope County Fair Board.