PAGE, N.D. – Brad McKay put the finishing touches on soybean harvest during the morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 10, and by later that afternoon, he had switched the combine over to corn harvesting mode.
“I can’t say it’s the first time ever, but we went from start to finish without a break,” Brad said. “The beans, when we started were about 14 percent moisture, and by the time we got done they were 9 percent, with a few loads at 8 percent.”
Brad started out harvesting his beans with the stems still green, which made for a little tough threshing, resulting in speeds of only about 4 miles per hour. But as the harvest progressed the stems dried out and they were clipping along at up to 6.5 miles per hour.
On Sunday, Oct. 11, he decided to harvest his corn plots, so he pulled the signs up in the plot and when he was done he had about a half a truck load of corn to show for the day’s work. The corn averaged 16.5 percent moisture. To finish up the day he drove over to a couple of fields that were near the farmstead and they averaged about 20 percent moisture.
“That is pretty much where I would like the corn to be. I am not going to complain about 20 percent moisture,” he noted. “It combines really nice, still augers nice, and dries quickly through the dryer – I will take 20 percent moisture corn all day long.
“We are probably going to wait until the end of this week (third week of October) before we get into the corn,” he continued. “We are going to spend the next three or four days and get the rest of our soybean ground worked up and a little more ditch work to improve the drainage, which will give the corn a chance to dry down a little more.”
Drying down the grain isn’t the big concern, but instead it is drying down the corn plant, according to Brad. The frost in early September wasn’t hard enough freeze to the corn, which just froze only about a week ago in the Page area. The plants are still a little juicy and wet in the middle of the stalks and this will allow those plants to dry out a little more before harvest.
“This is the year for corn – everything in my test plots had good test weight and dried down good in terms of moisture and good yield,” Brad said. “There were good soybeans, but the top end was taken off with the frost – the beans were a little smaller and the crop was very average – nothing to brag about.”
Brad figures he only has about 4-5 days of corn harvest and he will be done for the year. Usually he has more corn acres to go over, but his prevented plant acres cut his corn acreage to about a third of what it normally is.
However, he expects his crop acres to be about normal, since he was been able to get the prevented plant acres in good shape for planting next spring. He normally runs about half corn and half soybean in his cropping system.
Over the last two weeks, Brad’s father has also been able to chisel plow about half of the soybean acres as the crop was being harvested. The extremely dry fall is making an impact on the fall tillage operations.
“The ground is dry and the chisel plow pulls hard. The ground dried out and it was packed from all the rain we had earlier in the summer,” he noted. “But we are finally going to have a good amount of fieldwork done and some ditching done. We are also going to clean up the tree rows and just kind of get things cleaned up.”
Finally, things are starting to pick up in his seed business.
“That business is cranking up now,” he said. “I am trying to figure out what I will need to order for seed for next spring.”
We would like to thank Brad and his family for letting us follow along with them during the 2020 growing season. It has truly been a challenging, yet rewarding season for them. We wish the McKay family all the best for the future.