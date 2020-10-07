PAGE, N.D. – The first phase of Brad McKay’s soybean harvest is now complete – harvesting his soybean plots he planted this spring. And those plots had some very satisfactory results. He has also been combining soybeans with a neighbor, since his aren’t quite ready to go yet.
“We have combined for three days now and have about five quarters down so far,” Brad said. “The yields have been good, with yields running in the 40s. The beans are dry enough for harvest, but the stems are kind of green so that makes it a little tougher chewing through them.”
The frost that occurred about a month ago had some of the farmers worried about the impact on the soybean crop, but thus far, it seems to have had little effect on the crop.
“We had the good warm temperatures after the frost and that seemed to make a difference. It wasn’t a heavy enough frost to kill the stems, so that helped the beans fill out and mature so there aren’t green beans yet,” he said. “Quality wise, they also look good, with heavy test weight – they are not big beans, but average-sized.”
He admits it’s nice this fall to be harvesting and not have the mud to contend with, unlike the last two years when heavy fall rains turned the fields muddy.
“I told the guys the other day I had forgotten how much fun it is to combine soybeans with the field being dry,” he quipped. “We’ve combined five quarters of beans and I haven’t had a speck of mud on the tires yet.”
Before starting the soybean harvest, Brad was able to spray his prevented plant acres for any late-coming weeds.
“We are still working on some drainage stuff on those acres,” he noted. “We got some tiling done and some other small projects. The prevented plant is pretty much what it’s going to be now. It is still wetter than we like, but we have had dry falls and maybe that will be the case this fall.
“The long-range forecast looks pretty dry, so we are hoping to get a bunch of fall tillage done – we have the tractors hooked to the chisel plows and once we have our beans off we will get the fields worked up,” he added.
The corn crop hasn’t shown signs of frost and the warm temperatures really helped the corn reach maturity and start to dry down.
“I think the corn crop is going to be really good,” he predicted. “I am looking forward to some corn that is not super wet and some decent test weight. We should be able to actually run the dryers efficiently, hopefully doing it when it is not zero out. Things are feeling a little more normal right now.
“We have at least two weeks yet until corn harvest starts. Now that the corn has blacked layered it should dry down a lot faster. We have kind of forgotten how corn dries down normal. We don’t have as many acres as we normally have, so we can wait a little longer – we have a third of our normal corn acres this year,” Brad concluded.
Brad estimates he has about 10 days of soybean harvesting on his own crop and five or six days of corn to go before finishing up the 2020 growing season.