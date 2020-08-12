PAGE, N.D. – The absence of recent rainfall has finally given Brad McKay’s prevented plant acres a chance to dry out so they can perform some field operations on them. When we chatted with Brad on Aug. 6, he was finishing a burn down spray operation on those prevented plant fields and his father had started some tillage using their Salford implement. This chops up the stalks on the field’s surface and also opens up the ground so it can dry out faster. The plan is to follow up that first tillage pass with an operation using their chisel plow.
“Those fields are still wet, but they are doable,” Brad said. “It has dried a lot over the last couple weeks. We just need to get the ground cracked open.”
Brad reported several growers in his area are now tackling their prevented plant acres and some are using the old style dicamba to burn down the weeds on their fields.
“This dicamba really volatizes bad and there has been a lot of damage to some of the soybean fields that didn’t have the dicamba trait,” he said. “You can use whatever you want on prevented plant and be perfectly legal. There has been a lot of dicamba moving around in the air.”
Despite the recent lack of rainfall, the crops are still in good condition around the Page area, according to Brad.
“Because it was so wet this spring, the soybeans didn’t root down very deeply, and they are showing a little moisture stress on the hilltops,” he said. “A half-inch of rain would help them a lot, but I have learned to expect just about anything when you start wishing for rain. We don’t want any heavy rain, since we want to continue tillage work on the prevented plant acres.”
Brad finished his second herbicide application on soybeans at the start of August and hasn’t seen any soybean aphids yet.
“We haven’t seen aphids in our area – it’s three or four years since I have sprayed anything for aphids,” he noted. “The last two wet summers have helped, since dry conditions and moderate temps is when the aphid population blows up on you.”
Brad also has some more information on the Peterson Farms Field Day, which will be held on his farm on Aug.27, beginning at 2 p.m. Main speakers at the field day will be two familiar faces from field days in the past – John McGillicuddy and Karen Corrigan – and they will be giving agronomic advice on corn and soybean production. Those in attendance will also get a chance to view some of the latest variety releases in corn and soybeans from Peterson Farms Seed.
“The new Extend Flex varieties will be available for viewing. This is the Roundup, Liberty and dicamba trait that will be new for next year,” Brad said. “That is kind of exciting – I have four varieties in my plot and we will showcase them.”
Following the program, there will be a complimentary evening meal at Brad’s farm. The address for his farm is 1926 128th Ave., Page, N.D.
“Hopefully, by the time we visit next time we will be thinking about getting the cover crops seeded on those prevented plant acres. Right now, there isn’t much going on except the work on the prevented plant fields. We have to get this ground dried out so we can do some scraper work for drainage,” he said. “We also have some approaches we want to get fixed up and waterways cleaned out.”