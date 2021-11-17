Midway Polled Herefords raising bulls for six generations

SHEYENNE, N.D. – Midway Polled Herefords, a sixth-generation family farm and ranch, began operations in 1953 when Doug Smith founded the family’s registered Polled Hereford herd.

According to Bill Smith, Doug’s son, the operation’s goal is to produce big, rugged 2-year-old bulls and raise them with longevity and survivability in mind – selecting only the top one-third of bull calves from their 200 registered cows.

They also have 170 commercial cows consisting of Hereford and Black Angus genetics, and these cows produce a large group of black baldy replacement heifers that are offered for sale yearly.

“People like our bulls because they’ll go out on pasture and stay in shape,” Bill said. “When we bring them home in the fall, they are in good shape and they last for several seasons. Same with the females people get from us – they’re trouble-free and low-maintenance.”

Bills says they tend to breed their cattle a little bit bigger than other producers do nowadays.

“We never moved to the shorter, real compact animal,” he said. “We try to stay on the bigger side – a little more performance and muscling. If you go too short or too small, you can lose some of those things. The feedlots don’t want small cattle. The first thing that disappears when you go to a smaller frame are your more expensive cuts – your ribeyes and T-bones.”

The operation is split up between two separate farms, with one farm utilized to run the commercial cows. Bill’s daughter, Whitney, and her husband, Jake, have cows in both locations – some registered and some commercial. Also part of the team at Midway Polled Herefords are Whitney and Jake’s kids, Will and Andie, Bill’s wife, Karen, as well as Bill’s mother, Ann, who is still an active part of the ranch. Bill and Karen’s other daughter, Katie Langley, lives five miles away.