Mild weather allows Svenningsen to catch up on maintenance work

LAVERNE, N.D. – The nicer than average December weather has allowed Jordan Svenningsen to do some maintenance work around the yard.

He has finished wiring in his new “shouse” and it has passed the electoral inspection, so now the work has been turned over to a sheet rocking crew to do the rest of the finishing work.

Jordan was planning on installing some video cameras in the calving barn after he was done wiring, but with the milder weather, he decided to do some repair work around the yard instead.

“We have been doing outside projects and little bit of fixing up here and there,” Jordan said prior to the holidays. “I am hoping after Christmas to get the barn set up for calving and I have been looking into cameras, but I haven’t purchased anything yet.”

He would like to get that all set up in the next couple weeks since the family will being flying down to Arizona for a week to visit Jordan’s parents.

They recently purchased ten heifers for a ranch over by Kensal, N.D., and as a bonus, Jordan was able to see the video camera system they have set up for their place. They have about 15 cameras set up in the cattle lots and calving barns. They have a camera at each end of a 120-foot-long barn and are able to pan left and right and up or down by using a button on the computer. With just those two cameras, there is not a blind spot in the calving barn.

“(The ranchers) claim the extra money spent on cameras is well worth saving the lives of a few calves,” Jordan said. “They claim the best part is the fact that they don’t disturb the cows when they are calving by walking through them. They just wait until the mother has the calf and then move them to a pen. I’m not planning such an elaborate setup for this year. I just want a camera on the inside of the calving barn and one on the outside of the barn.”