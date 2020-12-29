Mild weather allows Svenningsen to catch up on maintenance work

LAVERNE, N.D. – The nicer than average December weather has allowed Jordan Svenningsen to do some maintenance work around the yard.
He has finished wiring in his new “shouse” and it has passed the electoral inspection, so now the work has been turned over to a sheet rocking crew to do the rest of the finishing work.
Jordan was planning on installing some video cameras in the calving barn after he was done wiring, but with the milder weather, he decided to do some repair work around the yard instead.
“We have been doing outside projects and little bit of fixing up here and there,” Jordan said prior to the holidays. “I am hoping after Christmas to get the barn set up for calving and I have been looking into cameras, but I haven’t purchased anything yet.”
He would like to get that all set up in the next couple weeks since the family will being flying down to Arizona for a week to visit Jordan’s parents.
They recently purchased ten heifers for a ranch over by Kensal, N.D., and as a bonus, Jordan was able to see the video camera system they have set up for their place. They have about 15 cameras set up in the cattle lots and calving barns. They have a camera at each end of a 120-foot-long barn and are able to pan left and right and up or down by using a button on the computer. With just those two cameras, there is not a blind spot in the calving barn.
“(The ranchers) claim the extra money spent on cameras is well worth saving the lives of a few calves,” Jordan said. “They claim the best part is the fact that they don’t disturb the cows when they are calving by walking through them. They just wait until the mother has the calf and then move them to a pen. I’m not planning such an elaborate setup for this year. I just want a camera on the inside of the calving barn and one on the outside of the barn.”
The day after our last visit, Jordan has scheduled to deliver his calves to the livestock market in Aberdeen. The results from the calves this year was a little disappointing – not from the price received, but rather from the weight of the calves.
“They could have been a little bigger and done a little better,” he said. “My top-end was only about 810 pounds and I thought they would probably weigh 850 pounds. They were probably one of the best sets of calves we have had in the past three years.
“They weren’t going through quite as much creep feed as I had anticipated, so they probably weren’t getting the gains they should have. The creep feed is free-choice to them. There were six creep feeders in the pen with a couple hundred calves, so it was definitely free-choice.
Finally, the neighbor’s calves are still in the backgrounding lot and no decision has been made yet when to market them. Jordan would like to see them sold, which would make for less work during the coming calving season. But they also must take into consideration the need of getting the calves up to the best market weight so that they will return the best profit margin when sold. They will be determining the best time to sell those calves in the next few days.