Mild weather gives Harding’s cattle break from bitter cold

MCHENRY, N.D. – With the start of a new year and winter settling in at the Harding Ranch in Eddy County, Chelsey and Logan Harding are staying busy around the ranch – moving heavy snow, feeding and keeping up with the nutrition of their cows and heifers, and preparing to market last year’s calves.

Fortunately, temperatures have turned mild – hovering around 15-20 degrees – and no new snow is in the forecast. It is a welcomed change from 10 days prior, when Logan was feeding cows on Dec. 20 with the temperature plunging below zero at -21 degrees.

“The last two days, it has warmed up a little bit, and today (Dec. 31), it is pretty foggy out and 15 degrees. You can’t see too far ahead on the road,” Logan said, as he and Chelsey were traveling to go to their nephew’s baptism.

Chelsey said that she was glad to see temperatures in the double-digits above zero at the ranch.

“The cows really needed a break from the cold,” Chelsey said.

Logan has not encountered this much snow on the ranch so early in the season. The heavy snow and freezing wind chills hit the area in the late fall. In fact, there was record snowfall in many areas of the state before winter even started.

“This is the worst snow I’ve ever seen this early. It’s just the first of the year now and we probably have over 40 inches of snow, I would say,” Logan said.

Since it hasn’t gotten above freezing yet during the day, snow hasn’t melted. While the weather is milder, it is still cold out there.

“With this much snow, it takes a long time to warm up,” he said. Logan wears layers of clothing and keeps the heat on in the tractors to stay as warm as possible.

He still needs to move snow each day to keep the roads and feeding areas clear, even though there hasn’t been any new snow for a while.

“It has been a process to continue to keep the snow cleared. It seems like you just keep pushing a little bit more snow every day, wherever you need to,” Logan said.

He uses a loader with a bucket to move snow, but he has moved enough snow that it doesn’t take all day to do chores.

“It is getting better around the ranch once the snow gets pushed away and everything is kind of situated. It was kind of crummy weather for quite a while, so it takes a while to dig out and just get everything back where it should be and where it gets easier to do chores,” he added.

For feeding cattle, Logan uses two tractors, and it takes about 3-4 hours to finish feeding.

“One tractor is permanently hooked on the feed wagon and then the loader tractor, of course, is used to fill the feed wagon,” he said.

Inside the winter pasture where the cows are, Logan had to move snow to clear a wide area so they could move around.

“I pushed a lot of snow out to the cows and moved a lot of snow so they had a lot of room to move around in and to get them fed and everything,” he said.

Logan can move the bottomless bunks, which keep waste to a minimum, to where the cows are waiting to eat with the loader and dumps in the hay ration.

“I just keep the bottomless bunks spread out and sometimes I’ll roll out maybe one bale of some really good hay and lay it out,” he said.

The heifer and steer calves made it through the cold snap and are doing well.

“They are pretty hardy cattle,” he said

The first- and second-calf heifers and the cows are either in or getting close to starting their third trimester.

“We need to keep their nutrition up this time of year,” Logan said.

The Hardings have the cattle in their proper areas for calving, which will start in about six weeks.

“Everybody’s in their home, where they need to be, until it gets closer to calving, and then we’ll sort the heavy ones off,” he said. “We’ll probably have a couple of calves on the ground by Feb. 20. I try to beat the mud, but you pick your battles sometimes. It is pretty dang cold yet.”

They have several barns on the ranch. They are not only used for calving, but they’re still used all the time.

“We have three barns, and we use them every day consistently,” Logan said. “And everything that’s born will go through the barns.”

Meanwhile, Chelsey, who is a Nodak Insurance agent, said with the holidays, it has been quiet.

“This has been a really quiet time the last couple of weeks and it probably will be through January,” she said.

The weather may stay cold, but it is expected to remain mild for the next 10 days.

“The forecast looks good. The highs are expected to be in the 20s with lows in the single-digits, which is pretty good for this time of year,” he said. “Hopefully it holds out for the whole month. That would be very nice.”