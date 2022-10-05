Miller takes classmate on combine ride in durum field

WILLISTON, N.D. – The Miller family in northwestern North Dakota has finished harvesting crops for the year – except for a small, green spot.

“I finished combining Monday (Sept. 19) except for one green spot of durum,” said Floyd Miller, who farms with his son, Casey, and brother, Rodney.

Casey is slowly taking over the farm as Floyd and Rodney start retiring from farming. He has some of his own acres and Casey is finished cutting those. Rodney is also finished for the year.

Floyd hasn’t put his John Deere combine away yet. Not only does he have a green spot to cut when it turns, he is waiting to see if someone needs custom combining.

“There’s still a little left up north that people need to get cut, but it will depend on what the weather is going to do,” he said, adding that they need to cut it before it rains again.

The Millers received a half-inch of rain in late September. The weather has continued to be the typical end of summer/start of fall weather, with high temperatures in the 70s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

Floyd plans to start baling straw and hopes to fill his huge red barn with small straw bales for supplemental feed, as well as for the pipeline and oilfield companies who use it.

“I had to take my small square baler into the John Deere mechanic, and they called and said they found the problem with it. So I will go and pick it up,” he said. Floyd’s grandson works there, as well, but there was another mechanic there who always works on the balers. Others are combine specialists who work on combines all the time. “My grandson also works on combine.”

The Millers will soon be cleaning up the fields for the end of season work.

“I want to get some spraying done and put some fertilizer down to ready the fields for next year,” Floyd said.

Now that the bins are filled with durum (and canola), Floyd hopes prices will go up. He remembers when there was $20 per bushel durum, and Morocco still purchased U.S. durum. The quality is the best in the world.

At Floyd’s class reunion, he left a durum field partially uncut by Williston for any of his former classmates who wanted to take a ride in a John Deere combine. He has a lot of nostalgia for the land.

“I started farming it 40 years ago. It is the first farmland Rodney and I rented when we started farming,” he said.

One of his classmates who took him up on the offer to ride the combine was Donna Neff of Omaha, Neb. She and her husband, Walt Jesteadt, rode in the combine and thoroughly enjoyed it.

“It was wonderful – a great experience. We were in a field of golden durum, and I had never ridden in a combine before, so it was a lot of fun. We rode for nearly an hour and Floyd regaled us with how it worked and what things he watched for as he cuts the grain,” Donna said. “We enjoyed climbing up into the cab, listening to Floyd’s stories, and watching the wheat flow into the header and the grain pile up in the hopper.”

Floyd, who is a member of the Drum and Bugle Corps, had the band come and play at the reunion.

“I surprised everyone at the reunion and had the Drum and Bugle Corps come and play a couple of numbers. The Drum and Bugle Corps director, who started the band, use to be the high school band director for some of my classmates,” he said. “They were happy to see him and hear the band and were surprised. I learned from my wife, Debbie – I can wear a sleeveless shirt and still have something up my sleeve.”

A few of the reunion classmates went bowling and several went golfing. Floyd took some on a tour of Williston to show his classmates how large the city had grown.

On Saturday at their banquet, they played “Jeopardy” with topics from their old school.

“Then we just sat and reminisced and told stories about how many kids skipped school and how many kids milked a cow and so on. It just keeps getting more and more fun every class reunion,” Floyd said.

A lot of Floyd’s classmates live in Arizona, and they are hoping to have another class reunion in a few years down there. Floyd and Debbie have a home in Arizona, where they are snowbirds.

Floyd always returns early, however, in order to get ready for planting season.