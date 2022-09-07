Millers combine durum ahead of rain in northwestern ND

WILLISTON, N.D. – The long stretch of warm and dry August days has been bittersweet for northwestern North Dakota farmers – perfect combining weather, but not so great for later-planted crops, which have been waiting for a nice drink of water.

On Aug. 26, Floyd Miller, his son, Casey, and brother, Rodney, were out in their own John Deere combines cutting durum on the Miller farm.

“It was supposed to storm last night, so we were combining down south on a quarter section of Rodney’s durum acres,” Floyd said. “We finished there and moved back home to cut where we would be closer to putting the combines away. I don’t think we have ever been so lucky. I had to stop because I had to tighten the fan belt on my combine and the motor was too hot to do it, so I parked it for the night.”

Since Rodney and Casey didn’t see Floyd combining, they decided to quit, as well.

“As soon as they parked their combines and got in their pickups, it started raining,” he said. “Rodney said to me, ‘Was that good timing or what?’” Floyd had to agree with that.

They still had 80 more acres of durum to cut down south, but Floyd wasn’t sure they could get it cut before the rain.

“I didn’t know if we could get it cut in time, and we wanted to send our help home before the rain, so I said, ‘We have some more to cut closer to home, so let’s do that,’” Floyd said. The farm ended up receiving about three-tenths of an inch of rain.

Floyd still has two quarter sections to cut near home and some acres to the northwest.

“That durum is still green,” he said, noting that they also have more canola to cut north of the farm.

Some of Floyd’s neighbors have been “waiting and waiting” to harvest because the low spots in the fields were still green. Finally, they were able to start cutting durum on Aug. 26.

“The durum looks good and the bushels are there as long as it doesn’t rain too hard and hurt the color, and there is some nice canola out there to cut,” he said.

Earlier, Floyd cut the durum and canola on his farm that the grasshoppers had been feeding in. The bushels were not that great because of the hoppers, with the durum running 15 bushels per acre and the 120-acre canola field yielding only a truckload of canola.

Once they moved from those fields, the bushels started climbing to 25-30 bushels per acre, which pleased the three Miller farmers.

After they finish cutting their durum around farm headquarters, they will head north with two combines and begin cutting canola. After that, they will switch back to durum.

Floyd enjoys the mornings in late summer and likes to have breakfast with Debbie before he goes out and combines all day. Debbie has a little Yorkie puppy named Corabelle.

He drove around in the pickup on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 27, checking on how much durum Rodney and Casey were able to get cut before the rain.

Once he got back home, some of his hay customers came by to get square hay bales for their horses.

“People will be coming by to get hay bales. I’ve got enough for my customers. Later on, I might need to bale some straw for the oilfield companies,” he said.

Back when Debbie and Floyd began dating, Floyd liked wearing a cowboy hat.

“When Debbie moved up from Wyoming and we had our first date, she looked at me and asked me if I was a cowboy. I thought, ‘This could make a big difference in how this evening goes.’ So, I did what my mother always accuses me of doing, I answered her question with a question. I asked her if she liked cowboys,” Floyd said. “When she said, ‘I just love cowboys,’ I hurried up and changed the radio station from KOMA, the rock and roll station, to 660 AM country western in Williston.”

It must have worked for Floyd because they were married later on. However, Debbie used to remind Floyd that he “tricked” her.

Nowadays, Floyd can say he is a real cowboy.

He finished building a fence for the cattle he and a neighbor are raising, and built it to go around the creek so that the cattle could get up to the creek and drink and not go any further. He is hopefully done chasing cattle for the year.

“I really am a cowboy now, but instead of horses, Debbie and I ride four-wheelers,” he said, with a laugh.

On Aug. 30, Floyd was back out in the combine on a nice day, working on harvest.