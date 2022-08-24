Millers expecting long, slow harvest this fall

WILLISTON, N.D. – Harvest looks like it may be a slower process than usual this year at the Miller farm, and that can be a lot less stressful.

Some of the Miller’s durum and canola acres were planted before the blizzard this spring, while the rest were planted late, after the blizzard, and the different planting dates have led to differences in maturity levels, with golden durum and canola in some fields and other fields still being green in mid-August.

“At our farm, we still have some green fields, which is why harvest will be drawn out this year,” he said. “It is nice that everything isn’t ready to cut all at once.”

Floyd Miller, who farms with his brother, Rodney, and his son, Casey, started harvest 2022 by swathing some durum. The rest of the durum will be combined.

“I swathed some durum earlier and my grandson, Cash, who is 9 years old, and I picked it up with the combine’s pickup header yesterday (Aug.12). It had good color, but it was a little light. However, I have not tested it yet,” Floyd said.

Farmers know from their vast experience what the approximate test weight of their grain is.

The durum he picked up was partially wet and there were some green kernels in it. Floyd moved it into a grain bin and turned on the air to dry it.

“We’ll let the air move through it,” he said.

At the farm, the Millers are preparing two John Deere combines for harvest.

“One combine is ready and the other one we are still working on,” Floyd said. They are doing maintenance, greasing all the parts, and making sure the combines are in good, working order so there will be less breakdowns out in the fields.”

Floyd took his grandson along in the combine for a ride as they picked up durum, and he will probably let Cash ride a few more times before harvest is over.

“Cash is really excited that it is harvest time. He loves riding along in the combine, so I surprised him and got one of the combines ready and said, ‘Let’s go.’ He was so happy that he got to ride in the combine before going to the river with his grandma (Debbie),” Floyd said.

He thinks Cash will probably be a farmer when he grows up – he likes everything about farming.

In the area, Floyd saw one neighbor combining barley yesterday, and another neighbor cutting lentils the day before.

“Harvest is starting up around here, but slowly,” he said.

The weather has been very warm, with no measurable rain and some foggy skies. Some moisture, however, was in the forecast for the weekend of Aug. 13 during the evening.

“The later-planted durum could use a shot of rain. It will have better test weight because the kernels will be bigger,” Floyd said. “The heavier the crop is, the more bushels you will have.”

Floyd said he plans to check the canola to see if it is ready to cut, and he is also finishing up haying for the year.

“The hay ground is beginning to dry up, so this will be the end of the haying for the year. I will cut for one more day and then I’m done,” he said, adding that a young customer came by for a couple of small hay bales for her horse in the morning. “We had a pretty good hay crop this year.”

Floyd said one of his neighbors told him he had gotten 80 big round bales of hay last year in the drought, and this year, he ended up with more than 200 bales.

The Millers have a few cattle on shares with a neighbor and Floyd is letting them clean up all the grass around the farmstead.

“We have some areas around our farmstead with a lot of trees and grass, so now the cattle are in there and they are happy,” he said. “When I get another field combined, I can put them in there and use an electric fence, and they will have crop aftermath to graze on. They come to the yard to drink, where there is plenty of water for them.”

Floyd said he was told when he started haying around the house that there would be fewer and fewer mosquitoes. While he hasn’t seen many mosquitoes, there are a lot of flies.

“In addition, the grasshoppers are still eating,” he said. The best cure for that is harvest and cutting the grain before the grasshoppers can eat it. That is what Floyd plans to do.

For now, Debbie is back up at Lake Sakakawea for the weekend. With harvest being slow, Floyd thinks he may have time to join her, at least for the day.