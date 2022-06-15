Millers finish planting as durum, canola crops start to emerge

WILLISTON, N.D. – The Millers, who have been busy seeding nearly every day from the last week of May through the first week of June, were able to finish spring planting on June 5.

“We had a shutdown for a couple of days last week due to some rain, but other than that, we’ve been seeding constantly,” said Floyd Miller on June 5, who farms on the North Dakota/Montana border west of Williston, with his brother, Rodney, and son, Casey.

Floyd was out in the tractor pulling the drill on June 5, reseeding 10 acres of canola that didn’t germinate with durum seed.

“It was the very first canola I seeded by the house, and we didn’t have a heavy rain, but it must have crusted,” he said. “I’m seeding it to durum today. It is too late for canola.”

Their other canola fields that were planted two miles away are now out of the ground and looking “great.”

“My durum is coming up, as well. With the durum field next to the house, I can look out and see the green haze of the durum in the morning,” he said. That durum is about three inches tall.

The earliest-seeded durum, which was planted before the blizzard this spring, has emerged and is already five inches tall.

Some of the early-seeded crops have weeds coming up in the fields now, but the recent durum Floyd seeded does not.

“I seeded the recent fields with my Concord drill with shovels on it, and I am killing the weeds in one pass. I don’t have to spray,” he said. “It is working well even though there is moisture in the soil.”

Floyd’s dad used to drain a 20-acre slough in the early 1980s that would fill up on the farm every year. He would pump out the water out and irrigate fields at the same time, so it worked out great. Since the 1985 Farm Bill, farmers can’t drain sloughs anymore.

With the drought the northwestern region of the state experienced up until the blizzards, the moisture in the slough went right into the soil and made for an excellent, moist seedbed. Floyd seeded it to durum.

“I seeded half of it before the snow and some of that drowned out, but I was able to reseed it to durum last night (June 4),” he said. “There is a little alkali around the edges, but it is nice and moist soil, so the durum should look good. It can really produce some nice crops.”

Recently, Floyd spoke with a farmer who farms up by Mohall and Kenmare, N.D.

“About three weeks ago, that area got 4.5 inches of rain, so they weren’t able to get into the fields for a while. I hope they are able to seed now,” he said.

Around the Miller farm, a couple of Floyd’s neighbors are finished seeding and a few farmers are halfway done.

“I will probably call my neighbors and see if they need help seeding,” he said.

Floyd is also going to seed some food plots for the wildlife in the area.

“I am planning to seed some Roundup Ready corn, green peas, and pumpkins with an 8-foot drill. Deer like pumpkins, believe it or not,” he said.

Floyd will seed the plots on low spots on the farm or areas that have been flooded out. He will plant four rows of corn, enough rows that small wildlife can hide in the rows and feed without being seen.

“If pheasants are feeding and there are not enough rows to hide in, a fox or a coyote can see them right away,” he said.

Floyd brought some crops and food items to the second grade class at the elementary school in Williston. Before he could enter the school, he had to have a background check.

“I had to go down to the police station, where I was fingerprinted and they asked questions,” Floyd said, with a laugh. “Debbie couldn’t believe I actually passed the background check.”

When Floyd arrived at the school, he showed the kids what kind of seeds farmers plant in the Williston area and what kinds of food the crops are used for.

“My grandson, Cash, is in second grade and I did a ‘Hands-on for Farmers’ activity for his class at the school to show the kids what crops we grow,” Floyd said. “I have done it for my other grandchildren, too.”

When Floyd came into the classroom he asked the second graders, “Who likes macaroni and cheese?” Every hand went up. Then he showed them a durum seed. “I told them, ‘That is what makes the pasta.’”

Floyd brought in wheat seed and a box of Wheaties and a loaf of bread.

“Then I brought in seed barley along with a can of vegetable beef with barley soup and told the kids that is one of the things barley is used for. I didn’t think l should bring in beer,” he said, with a laugh.

Floyd also brought in his green pea seed and a can of peas.

“Peas are my grandson, Cash’s, favorite vegetable,” he said.

He also brought in a potato and showed the students how to cut a potato to get it to grow.

“When I was finished, they gave me a thumbs-up and they said it was a thumbs-up for farmers for helping to feed them,” he said.

On the home front, Rodney was driving the farm’s 1978 Dodge pickup and bringing with him the Miller’s two part-time hired men who work at seeding and harvest. The pickup came into a field when it suddenly caught fire.

“They had to call the fire department. Everyone got out safe. I guess I was right when I purchased a Ford pickup last year to take the place of the Dodge. We needed it sooner than I thought,” Floyd said.

Cash is also playing soccer this year and had his first out-of-town soccer game down in Rapid City, S.D. School is over for the kids for the year and Cash has soccer practice twice a week.

“If I didn’t have to seed, I would have gone down to see him play,” Floyd said. “Cash told me he is anxious to come out to the farm now that it is almost summer.”

