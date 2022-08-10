Millers swathing hay as early durum turning color

WILLISTON, N.D. – As the hot, dry weather continues into August, Floyd Miller is hoping he can soon swath some of the early-planted durum before the grasshoppers do it for him.

“The grasshoppers are still eating,” Floyd said on July 30. “But we’re getting the trucks and the rest of the harvest equipment ready. The early-planted durum and some that I had to replant is starting to turn, so it won’t be long before it is ready to cut.”

Floyd, who farms with his brother, Rodney, and his son, Casey, took a photo of a field of durum that he planted before the April blizzard next to a field of late-planted durum. He wants to share with his readers how the dark green of the later-planted durum contrasts beautifully with the golden color of the earlier-planted durum.

“The early crops are being pushed in the heat and turning color. The later-planted crops are burning in the heat,” he said.

Floyd was out swathing hay on Aug. 2.

“It’s good swathing hay weather, so I’m out working,” Floyd said as he worked in the evening hours.

The Millers have not had a decent rain since July 4, and the later-planted fields could use a shot of moisture.

“My biggest fear came true – it quit raining after the Fourth of July. The later stuff needs some moisture with all this heat. But the earlier-planted durum looks really good – it is pretty tall, as well. It is the later stuff that is starting to be heat stressed,” he said.

All the durum on the farm is ND Riveland durum, named after Neil Riveland, former research agronomist and assistant director at NDSU’s Williston Research Center.

Floyd prefers swathing the durum at first to get harvest started. The durum can then dry in the field along with the weeds. Later, he will be combining durum and canola, and it will be busy from here on out at the farm.

The elevator will take the durum with the weeds if it is dry. They will then separate the durum from the weeds.

“They won’t take it if it is wet, but if it is dry, they will clean it right away,” he said. “Last year, the weeds were so wet, and I took it to the elevator with the dry grain, and by the time I got there the weeds had turned the grain wet.”

Floyd does have hopper bins with air dryers on them, so he can dry grain if needed, but it can be costly to do.

In his area, Floyd noticed the peas and lentils are looking “really good” this year. In addition, some canola fields look good, probably because they received rain, while other fields, stressed from long stretches of not enough rain in July, are not looking so good.

“I talked with some farmers in the eastern part of the state by Rolla, and they weren’t able to plant until the May 25 because it was wet. But they got everything in that they wanted to get in, and the crops are doing well now,” Floyd said.

Meanwhile, Floyd continues to cut and bale some hay every day.

“My New Holland bale wagon automatically picks up bales and puts them on the wagon. It can stack 70 bales at a time,” he said. “Then I back it up into the pole barn out of the rain.”

He is keeping his customers with horses happy. They need hay and he has nice fields of hay this year.

Unfortunately, his brother-in-law, Lowell, who has been helping out part-time at the farm, is gone for the weekend. He would have been the one to fix the machines when they break down.

“Now, if the swather breaks down, I have to fix it. The hired man is gone, and I have to fix it, and I just hate fixing stuff. If it starts, I just drive it,” Floyd said with a laugh.

On the home front, Debbie is up camping at Little Beaver Bay in Lake Sakakawea. She has a camper that she had upgraded and wants to test it out this week.

“I will see if I can join her tonight, and come back and work tomorrow,” he concluded.