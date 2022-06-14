New things to learn every day at Trinity Creek Ranch

RED LAKE FALLS, Minn. – There were many tasks to complete at Trinity Creek Ranch, where research and production go hand-in-hand.

Mikayla and Benjamin Tabert, and Mikayla’s parents, David and Peggy Miller, run a cow/calf operation and raise a variety of crops at their ranch, located about 45 miles east of Grand Forks, N.D.

Getting the planting completed up to their standards was a big challenge in early June. The traditional planting window was closing, but there was still a lot to accomplish. Adjusting from drought in 2021 to an overabundance of rain in 2022 was difficult enough, but Mikayla thought the land and vegetation still felt the effects of the drought.

She recorded 7 inches of rain for all of May, and another 0.11-inch of rain on June 1.

By the end of May, the crew was done planting corn. The last of the wheat was planted on June 6, and there were still soybeans and sunflowers to plant June 6-9. Fifty acres of soybeans were previously seeded.

David sprayed pre-emergent herbicide on many fields and finished pre-plant burndown on June 7.

They expected to declare some acres as prevented planting that remained too wet to plant.

Many of the farm’s trials were successfully planted this year.

They have two polyhalite fertilizer trials through the Minnesota Wheat Research & Promotion Council’s On-Farm Research Network. These replicated trials compare the same blends comparing polyhalite to AMS (ammonium sulfate).

As Pioneer Seed dealers, the Millers/Taberts seeded corn and soybean plots.

A trial sponsored by the Minnesota Corn Research & Promotion Council looks at using cover crops vs. no cover crops over a five-year timeframe.

North Dakota State University research trials were planted on June 7. This includes cover crop interseeding in sunflowers. A small-plot study from NDSU also looks at intercropping sunflower with alfalfa. The research will be used as Mikayla works on her master’s thesis.

Several fertilizer trials had to be tabled until next year due to the wet conditions and late planting.

While the weather has been less-than-cooperative for planting, it has been perfect for the cow/calf operation. Moderate temperatures and lots of sunshine also helped cover crops and pastures grow.

Good vegetative growth plus sunshine allowed the cows to put on some body conditioning, and the calves were healthy and doing well. There were about 15 cows left to calf in early June.

Trinity Creek Ranch’s crew moved the cow/calf pairs between permanent pastures and some cover crops – but the herd mostly grazed winter rye and fescue.

“We decreased the cattle numbers last fall due to the drought and lots of uncertainty with what kind of grass/hay we’d have this growing season, but it looks good,” Mikayla said. “We’re okay with letting the pastures grow up and recover while we’ve been grazing the fescue and winter rye, even if the pasture is really starting to take off.

“Some of the pasture grasses and forbs will go to seed before we get to it, but we’re okay with adding some plant residue this year. There’s usually a fair amount of forage underneath,” she concluded.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.