PAGE, N .D. – Once again, Brad McKay was seeing his prevented plant acres dry up enough so he could plant a cover crop, but a shower on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 12) dumped four-tenths of an inch of rain on his land, postponing the seeding operation. Now it is getting late enough in the season that maybe a cover crop will not be seeded on those acres after all.
“I’ve been doing some scraping on the prevented plant acres to get the water to run better and then I plan on spraying the entire acreage with dicamba to get any weeds that are coming now,” Brad said. “But as late as it is getting and since there is still a fair amount of corn stalks on the fields, at the moment we are not planning on seeding a cover crop. I think there are enough corn stalks on the ground, so I don’t have to worry about wind erosion this winter.
“We were hoping to, but it always seemed to be just a little too wet – it’s been a struggle all year working this stuff,” he added.
Some of their farm land lies on what is known as “the ridge” and that land contains quite a bit of clay, which makes for difficult working conditions when it is moist. Brad said the soil just seems like it doesn’t want to dry out this year.
“We have just about every soil type under the sun on that ridge,” he quipped.
The prevented plant acres have dried out somewhat over the summer and if there isn’t a large amount of snow this winter, Brad figures most of it will be fit to plant next spring.
“We are hoping to get back to our 50-50 corn and soybean rotation next year,” he said. “We are hoping to put soybeans on all of our prevented plant acres and corn on this year’s soybean ground.”
Any small grain acreage will again be out of the picture, since they don’t own an air-seeder that would be used to plant a small grain crop.
“We have been strictly corn and beans for ten years – our focus has been on doing a couple crops and doing the best job you can on those,” he explained. “It seems like corn and beans have worked pretty good here, but not when we get the early frosts and snow.”
The cold weather around Labor Day did damage Brad’s soybean stand, but it wasn’t cold enough to damage the corn crop.
“It seemed to take the tops of the bean plants and mainly just the leaves. The stems and pods look fine and down in the canopy there are still green, healthy leaves,” he said. “I’ve not seen a frost before that came quite this early and so hard.”
Brad figures it will be a couple more weeks before the soybean harvest starts and he is looking forward this year to combining beans that haven’t been broken down because of heavy snowfall, like they have in the past two years.
“I don’t think this year’s crop will be a big paying crop, but average,” he estimates. “This frost will definitely take the top end off of it and I think the beans will end up being smaller and that will take some yield away.”
A week or so ago, Brad hand-shelled a few ears of corn from the first field that he planted, just to see how the crop was coming. That field was starting to come into black layer and weighed 53 pounds per bushel and was 38 percent moisture. By the time the corn dries down for harvest, he estimates the corn will weigh around 55-56 pounds per bushel.
But soon the combines will be rolling and we will see how the actual harvest results compare to the hand samples taken earlier this year.