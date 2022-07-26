Northern Minnesota receives enough rain for bountiful forages

RED LAKE FALLS, Minn. – This year’s steady rainfall – after last year’s extreme drought – continues to surprise everyone at Trinity Creek Ranch.

Active weather systems brought another 3.03 inches of rain for July 4-17. That brings the 2022 growing season rainfall total since April 1 to an unofficial 23.53 inches.

Farmers Benjamin and Mikayla Tabert, plus Mikayla’s parents, David and Peggy Miller, are grateful for the rainy pattern, but it makes farming challenging.

“We’re still trying to finish with the first cutting of alfalfa – although we’re very close to being done. The last couple fields have been new seedings, so that’s a bit later,” Mikayla said.

Sticklers for quality, the Taberts/Millers were a little disappointed when they couldn’t get the hay baled without rain. Dairy quality hay is not required, though, at Trinity Creek Ranch. The most important characteristic is correct moisture levels within each bale.

The cattle are certainly eating well. Body condition scores are improving after last year’s drought, the wintery March and April, and the cool/wet May.

“The cattle usually come off in the fall fairly fleshy – 6 (out of 9) is our average,” she said. “We have been culling animals that can’t make it. Rather than manage for the poor-doers, we’re trying to pull those out of the herd.”

Calving in May/June offers the cow herd the highest quality feed during transition and nursing. A higher body condition score helps with rebreeding, too.

“We’re trying to match up our highest forage times with our highest forage needs,” she explained.

The herd is grazing a hybrid poplar/aspen area that was logged for pasture improvement. Using an electrified poly wire, Benjamin moves the cattle 2-3 times a day to encourage the cows to graze/trample woody regrowth.

“Typically, we move cattle once daily in the summer,” Mikayla said. “Moving three times a day occurs just in select areas where we have decided to manage more intensively for the year.”

Using adaptive management grazing, Benjamin is not “back-fencing,” rather he is just moving the electric line ahead. The hope is for the cattle to graze the area hard enough that tree regrowth isn’t much of a concern.

With plentiful rain and heat, the late-planted crops are growing and developing.

“In general, corn, soybeans, and sunflowers are small, but the corn is growing fast,” she said. “Without thinking about the calendar, things look decent.”

David finished spraying the soybeans and is likely done spraying until fall. They opted to have a plane spray fungicide on the spring wheat, because the fields are soft and muddy. The wheat is heading and the crop looks good.

The “peola” – field peas and canola – is flowering, but the summer heat could hurt yield, Mikayla said. The crew has harvested peola in early August in the past, but it will not be ready that early this year.

Almost 200 acres of tall fescue, raised for grass seed, is close to harvest. They expect the crop will be ready to harvest before the end of July. Norfarm Seeds, Inc., of Roseau, Minn., has Trinity Creek Ranch swath the crop when the seed is somewhere below 38 percent moisture. Four or five days later, they use a pick-up header to combine the swaths.

About 30 acres of winter rye is also close to harvest.

The ranch always has many projects going. Moving the cattle so frequently requires setting up electric fences, and there are always fences to fix and maintain. Breeding season arrived and the bull was put out with the heifers on July 9.

Mikayla is also taking some measurements and managing her thesis research plots. The kids, Liam and Thea, require constant care and attention too.

Summer is flying by quickly. The family found time to go fishing, but most of this family’s entertainment revolves around day-to-day activities and enjoying time outdoors with the kids.