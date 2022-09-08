Pivots running steadily with weather mostly dry

OAKES, N.D. – Courtney Farms received a nice rain on Aug. 26, which promised to give a boost to the crops. The precipitation was welcomed after a month of mostly warm, dry days.

“It was a nice rain, but it will have to keep raining for at least a half a day to get something out of it. Of course, this rain is certainly better than nothing – we haven’t seen moisture for quite a while,” said Drew Courtney, who farms with his wife, Lindsey.

On the farm, the soybeans are filling pods and the corn is growing tall – about 10 feet high.

The temperatures have been in the 80s during the day and in the 60s-70s at night.

“It’s good growing weather; we just need more moisture,” he said.

Fields to the north received more rain than the fields to the south.

“We’re hanging in there with average crops throughout the farm right now,” Drew said. With more precipitation, yields could increase.

Drew has been irrigating frequently in the fields near Guelph, N.D.

“Those fields are looking great. I have been running those irrigators pretty steadily,” he said. “I’m debating whether to shut them off or leave them on with this rain.”

The Courtneys recently harvested their field of wheat, binning half of it and taking the other half to the elevator in town. Drew said they ran two Gleaner combines in the field.

“We’re happy with the way the wheat turned out,” he added.

The Courtneys also have several areas of rye they planted as a cover crop in some areas of the field.

When they begin harvesting their soybeans and corn, they will use the two Gleaner combines, plus a Case IH combine that they have, as well. To cut the beans, they will use MacDon FlexDraper headers, which cut low to the ground. For the corn, the Courtneys will use Drago and AGCO row crop headers.

“We’ll use three combines to cut the beans, and two to cut corn,” he said. “I figure we’ll start combining in another month – probably around the end of September – but it all depends on the weather.”

Last summer, the Courtneys finished renovating a six-bin wooden granary into an Airbnb for hunters and other guests to the area. The attractive red lodge is named Dry Run Lodge. There is pheasant and waterfowl hunting in the area that provides a need for lodging.

“Dry Run Lodge has 10 beds, a kitchen, a full bathroom, a living room, a game cleaning area and a heated dog kennel,” Drew said. “Diversification is the name of the game around here.”

To reach potential guests and make the reservation process easy, Lindsey uploaded their information on social media sites. It is also on Airbnb.

“The fall has been booked up with waterfowl hunting,” Drew said. “This summer, we’ve had building crews book the lodge when they’ve come through and that has kept us busier than anticipated.”

Drew is currently working on another lodge, renovating a train depot into another Airbnb for visitors to the area and potential wedding guests from weddings held at the Guelph School.

“I think lodging in a rural area provides a great opportunity for people who aren’t familiar with agriculture to be exposed to the rural way of life, where traffic jams come from combines, not cars,” he said.

Drew has a degree in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, as well as in construction management, which comes in handy for building projects around the farm.

“It is my way of diversifying the farm without buying more cows,” he said, with a laugh. “I know a lot more about construction than cattle.”

Meanwhile, the week prior, Drew invited Michael Kelsch, the agricultural aide from Sen. Kevin Cramer’s office in Fargo who represents the southeastern region and works on ag policies, to come down to the farm.

“I met him at the North Dakota Corn Growers Association’s 35th Anniversary celebration and offered to show him around the farm if he was interested. Michael said, ‘absolutely,’ and he came down last Thursday,” Drew said. “He crawled in the tractors and we talked drain tile and farming practices. I gave him a tour of the James Valley Grain elevator and introduced him to the staff and manager, Eric Larsen. Then we hopped over to the Agtegra fertilizer plant, one of the biggest fertilizer plants in the area, and gave him a tour of the plant. It helped him understand the amount of infrastructure needed to support today’s farmers.”

On the home front, Avery and Ella have started school and Claire is home with Lindsey.

“Lindsey and Claire have been catching us up on part runs,” Drew concluded.