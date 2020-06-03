PAGE, N.D. – The soil isn’t drying out fast enough around Page, N.D., and as a result, Brad McKay had only 75 acres of corn planted as of May 28. And it isn’t due to rainfall, as the area has received only about a third of an inch over the last two weeks, but soaked up ground conditions and possibly a little frost seem to be the primary culprits. However, with little rain in the forecast and temperatures expected to get in the 80s, Brad expects the field conditions to greatly improve.
“We have been loading soybeans out fairly steadily,” he said, referring to his Peterson Farms Seed business. “It seems like guys a little to the north as well as those a little closer to Valley City, have been going a little more, but we are just finally getting to the point where we can get started.
“Once we get going, we’ll probably finish the corn up in a couple days and then start on the soybeans. The soybeans will go fast. We have been busy getting sprayers ready and pretty much all of the yard work I can possibly do done,” he added.
Brad estimates he will probably end up with about one-third of the corn acres he originally planned to have and close to normal with his soybean acres.
“That is common to have a reduction in corn acres, especially with the unharvested corn acres yet and the prevented plant we will have this year,” he said. “We have a 60-foot soybean planter, so that will go fast.”
The weed control for the soybeans is a more extensive project, especially since waterhemp is showing up in significance numbers in his area. The ground is first worked lightly in the spring by his father and Brad then follows up with the planting operation. Once a field is planted, it is sprayed with a pre-emergence spray and rolled for rocks. This year they are planting the Enlist soybeans, which can be sprayed with Roundup, Liberty and 2,4-D soybean herbicides.
“It gives up some options that the dicamba soybeans don’t offer as far a weed control,” he said. “We decided to try Enlist this year and see how that goes. It opens up our window a little bit, because you can’t spray dicamba after June 30, and sometimes in our area we get some waterhemp that seems to come a little later and we need to spray the first couple weeks of July. This will give us the option to go out and do that legally, and we will also apply a soil-applied herbicide in that second application, which will buy us another 4-6 weeks of soil-applied control of weeds like waterhemp. After that, we will be in the clear.”
The McKays were able to do a little corn harvest the third week of May. They went out and cleaned up some of the edges of the corn fields and noticed they are starting to dry down and the corn is still standing well.
“I am hoping in a couple weeks we will have all the planting finished for both corn and soybeans and can then start the delayed corn harvest,” Brad said. “The load limits came off the county highway today, so that will give us the ability to haul some bigger loads again.
“But some of the gravel roads are still pretty tough – there are some guys around here that just can’t get to their fields yet. Our road seem to be okay now, but if we got an inch of rain tomorrow, our roads would be horrible again,” he added.
Finally, the folks from Peterson Farms Seed were out and planted some test plots of corn and soybeans, which included some of their new experimental varieties and Brad noted those test plots are always interesting.