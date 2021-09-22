Pre-harvest moisture potentially delaying fall harvest for the Burchills

PAGE, N.D. – Moisture has been hard to come by during 2021’s drought-stricken growing season, which has forced many farmers around the state to start prepping for an early harvest. But, of course, with farmers gearing up for harvest, Mother Nature decided to provide some fairly consistent rains over the last few weeks to keep them waiting.

“Nothing like showing up about two months late,” Preston Burchill quipped on Sept. 13. “I think since the last time we talked we’ve gotten like 3.5 inches. The last storm cell, whenever it was, we got like 2.5 inches out of that one, and this one gave us 3.5, and it’s even raining right now.”

The recent moisture isn’t doing a whole lot to benefit a crop that’s already turned and ready to go.

“It’s just kind of delaying harvest at this point,” Preston said. “If the beans were super dry, I guess they’d soak it up and wouldn’t shell out right way. Beans can get so dry that when you start combining that they just explode as soon as the head hits them, so I guess the rain kind of helps in that sense.”

Preston said they were originally planning on getting started with harvest a little after the middle of September, and while they may still be on track with that timeline, it could possibly extend out another 10-12 days depending on the weather.

“We’re ready to get going,” he said. “I’m kind of excited to go from being the grain cart guy to being the combine driver this year.”

Preston’s father and grandfather have typically been the combine drivers during harvest, but with his grandfather’s passing earlier this year, it’s up to Preston to try and fill his shoes come harvest time.