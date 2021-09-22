Pre-harvest moisture potentially delaying fall harvest for the Burchills

PAGE, N.D. – Moisture has been hard to come by during 2021’s drought-stricken growing season, which has forced many farmers around the state to start prepping for an early harvest. But, of course, with farmers gearing up for harvest, Mother Nature decided to provide some fairly consistent rains over the last few weeks to keep them waiting.
“Nothing like showing up about two months late,” Preston Burchill quipped on Sept. 13. “I think since the last time we talked we’ve gotten like 3.5 inches. The last storm cell, whenever it was, we got like 2.5 inches out of that one, and this one gave us 3.5, and it’s even raining right now.”
The recent moisture isn’t doing a whole lot to benefit a crop that’s already turned and ready to go.
“It’s just kind of delaying harvest at this point,” Preston said. “If the beans were super dry, I guess they’d soak it up and wouldn’t shell out right way. Beans can get so dry that when you start combining that they just explode as soon as the head hits them, so I guess the rain kind of helps in that sense.”
Preston said they were originally planning on getting started with harvest a little after the middle of September, and while they may still be on track with that timeline, it could possibly extend out another 10-12 days depending on the weather.
“We’re ready to get going,” he said. “I’m kind of excited to go from being the grain cart guy to being the combine driver this year.”
Preston’s father and grandfather have typically been the combine drivers during harvest, but with his grandfather’s passing earlier this year, it’s up to Preston to try and fill his shoes come harvest time.
“I’ve driven the combine for maybe half of a day total throughout my whole life, so I’m excited to get to do this,” he said.
Greater responsibility during harvest can lead to some added pressure for the young farmer.
“I guess there’s always things you can screw up,” he said. “There’s a bunch of different adjustments you have to do when it comes to cleaning the grain, so you can screw that up. You could run the header too high or too short, hit a rock or find a fence post.
“Don’t get me wrong, I don’t mind being the grain cart guy, especially with beans. They’re a little slower, but I’m looking forward to this. It will be interesting,” he added.
Whether it’s in the grain cart or in the cab of a combine, Preston says he likes listening to talk radio or some of his favorite podcasts.
“I get a kick out of the ‘Off the Husk’ podcast that the Millennial Farmer does,” Preston said. “As far as music, it’s basically everything. Maybe more rock or classic rock.”
Preston, along with the help of his father and uncles, built and put up a cross for his grandfather’s memorial over Labor Day weekend. It was a project that was special for the family to do together to honor a great man.
“It took us three weekends to put together, but probably only about 20 hours total,” he said. “It was just kind of a family bonding project, something he would have gotten a kick out of watching us do.”