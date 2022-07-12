Rainfall more than adequate for 2022 growing season

RED LAKE FALLS, Minn. – After facing extreme drought in 2021 and into 2022, Trinity Creek Ranch began receiving above-average rainfall in March this year.

That’s when the snow began to pile up. Then, almost 8 inches of rain fell in April, another 7 inches arrived in May, and 5.5 inches were measured for June.

“We’ve gotten over 20 inches this year, which is more than we received all of last year,” Mikayla Tabert said. Average rainfall for the whole year is generally between 21-25 inches.

Mikayla is providing reports from Trinity Creek Ranch, which includes her husband, Benjamin Tabert; their children, Liam and Thea Tabert; and Mikayla’s parents, Peggy and David Miller. The ranch runs a cow/calf operation and raises a wide variety of crops/cover crops to build soil health.

In early July, the cows/calves were out on pasture with two strands of high tensile electric perimeter fence, plus single strands of electric fencing to cordon off paddocks. The herd is generally moved daily to a new paddock.

“There’s tons of grass out there,” she said. “It’s hard to get the fences ‘hot’ enough, and sometimes we can hardly see the cattle!”

Deer can be a problem because they “take out” the electric fence from time to time. Other wildlife isn’t a problem, she said, although there are bears in the area – but no wolves.

The Taberts/Millers have conditioned their cow herd to graze hard and eat coarse grass seed heads, thistles, and other weeds – as well as tender blades of young grass and forbs. Back in 2019, they attempted to train some of their cows to graze non-traditional forages.

They recognized that many weeds are filled with nutrition, and by teaching cows to forage weeds, those nutrients are made available to the herd for good health. The method is labor-intensive, so they are excited to see these results. Mikayla felt last year’s drought may have had an impact on the herd’s foraging behavior, as well.

“They are even topping the absinth wormwood, a weed I never imagined cows would graze,” she said.

Their practices of using a paddock and frequently moving the cows has resulted in few fly problems or pink eye infections. Keeping the cows moving away from manure is one of the keys for that success.

“Our cows look healthy. If their nutrition is good and you keep them moving, the fly pressure is minimal,” she said.

Trinity Creek Ranch planned to put the bulls in with the heifers the second week of July. Bulls will be put out with the main cow herd in mid-August. That’s just a little later than last year, Mikayla said, because of the stressors that occurred in May 2021 and May 2022 with calving in muddy conditions.

They want their winter rye or fescue to be growing vigorously when the calves arrive.

“Both years now, the cows have started calving 10 days to two weeks early,” she said. “The cows haven’t quite been where we are ready for them to calve.”

The crew put up their first cutting of alfalfa in big round bales.

“Fields are pretty soft, so hauling the bales home has been a challenge,” she said. “We’re either leaving them on the field edges or carrying them to trailers parked on the road.”

With wet conditions in the spring of 2022, the field crops have been slow to get going. Lots of sunshine in July and August will be needed to bring the crops along.

“The crops are just okay, truthfully,” she said.

She felt that drown out/excessive moisture has put everyone in the same bind – the crops are behind schedule.

Corn and sunflower interseeding was almost completed for the 2022 growing season. The goal at Trinity Creek Ranch is to always get cover crops/feed for cattle on every acre all year through.