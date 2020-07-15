PAGE, N.D. – Recent have contributed valuable moisture to the growing crops on Brad McKay’s farm near Page, N.D., however, it has also further delayed efforts to get his prevented plant acreage prepared for the 2021 growing season.
“We are awfully wet right now,” Brad said. “We have had at least four inches over the last two weeks. Everything is really wet.”
Brad has been able to stay current on his corn and soybean spraying, and most of the corn stalks in prevented plant were worked once with the Salford tillage tool.
“The stalks were super wet when we worked them, which allowed them to split apart,” he noted. “That will allow us to work those fields again once it quits raining.
“We had hardly any damage from hail, but we did have some corn tipped over by the high winds on the night of July 8, but that was pretty much straightened out by the next morning,” he continued. “The crops are looking good right now – they are shooting up like crazy, but we could use a little dry weather to dry things out.”
Brad has noticed some of the non-dicamba soybeans are starting to show some stress from neighboring dicamba resistance fields that have been sprayed. He believes this a result of widespread spraying that took place the final three or four days of June, which was a period of low wind speed and right before the deadline to use dicamba.
“We had three or four days when sprayers were running at capacity. We are just starting to see some dicamba damage in some of the seed plots on my farm,” Brad explained.
The corn has reached the stage where it’s time to apply a top dressing of fertilizer, and Brad planned to start that process on Saturday, July 11. He will use a 28 percent liquid nitrogen fertilizer and mix a sulfur solution in, as well. Sulfur is critical to a good corn crop, he noted.
“We apply a little sulfur in the spring when we plant the corn, and then again in our top dress program. I have used this program for a number of years and it seems to work well,” he said. “The fertilizer is sprayed on the surface of the ground using drop nozzles that place the fertilizer close to the corn plants.”
The COVID-19 situation will result in a change in Peterson Farms Seed’s field day this year, according to Brad, who happens to be a seed dealer for that company, which gives him a special interest in the field day program.
“They will have some regional field days,” he said. “This will involve some of the Peterson crew. I will have more detailed information by the time we have our next visit.”
While waiting for the fields to dry out, Brad has been doing a few odd jobs around the farm. Today he spent time cleaning out the seed warehouse, since he has now returned the seed he didn’t sell. He’s also getting everything ready for the next season.
Brad and the family took a few days off around the Fourth of July and camped at nearby Lake Ashtabula.