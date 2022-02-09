Sale season moving steadily at Midway Polled Herefords

SHEYENNE, N.D. – Sale season is in full swing at Midway Polled Herefords, and Bill Smith and family have been busy moving a ton of bulls.

“I think we’ve moved a little over a third of them already, so we’re very much ahead of pace,” Bill said. “In this drought area, I expected bull sales to be a little slow or soft, but it’s been just the opposite, which is good.”

While sales were steady in late January, Bill was a little concerned about some mid-winter rain that was passing through the area on Jan. 31.

“I’m a little worried about this weather coming through tonight,” he said. “It’s been raining here for a few hours, so I’m hoping it just passes through here and turns into snow. All our snow that’s on the ground can’t drift now because it’s coated up with ice.”

Even with the odd wintertime rain, Bill says the cows should be fine.

“They’re okay,” he said. “They’ve got bedding and it’s not real cold. These cattle have good hair coats, so they’ll be alright. It’s not like it’s pouring rain outside, it’s super light.”

Weather has played a role so far this sale season. Whether it be icy roads or ground blizzards, some customers, especially those coming from a good distance away, have had trouble getting to the ranch to buy bulls.

“We didn’t have that trouble the last two years when we didn’t have much of a winter, but this year it’s giving us a little bit of trouble,” Bill said.