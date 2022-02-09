Sale season moving steadily at Midway Polled Herefords

SHEYENNE, N.D. – Sale season is in full swing at Midway Polled Herefords, and Bill Smith and family have been busy moving a ton of bulls.
“I think we’ve moved a little over a third of them already, so we’re very much ahead of pace,” Bill said. “In this drought area, I expected bull sales to be a little slow or soft, but it’s been just the opposite, which is good.”
While sales were steady in late January, Bill was a little concerned about some mid-winter rain that was passing through the area on Jan. 31.
“I’m a little worried about this weather coming through tonight,” he said. “It’s been raining here for a few hours, so I’m hoping it just passes through here and turns into snow. All our snow that’s on the ground can’t drift now because it’s coated up with ice.”
Even with the odd wintertime rain, Bill says the cows should be fine.
“They’re okay,” he said. “They’ve got bedding and it’s not real cold. These cattle have good hair coats, so they’ll be alright. It’s not like it’s pouring rain outside, it’s super light.”
Weather has played a role so far this sale season. Whether it be icy roads or ground blizzards, some customers, especially those coming from a good distance away, have had trouble getting to the ranch to buy bulls.
“We didn’t have that trouble the last two years when we didn’t have much of a winter, but this year it’s giving us a little bit of trouble,” Bill said.
The Smiths did some cattle work on Jan. 31, as Bill had a group of bred heifers that hadn’t been poured yet.
“We poured and weighed them,” he said. “We also sent a load of black baldy steers to Kist Livestock (Mandan) to sell on Wednesday (Feb. 2), so we’re moving some cattle. We don’t usually sell this early, but we’re short of feed. It’s been nice that for a lot of the sales we’ve had that guys have been coming with trailers or taking them only a few days later. It’s been helping with the feed.”
As sale season continues, calving season is just around the corner. Their commercial herd starts calving on March 1, while their registered herd starts April 1.
“We did buy five registered Hereford cows that will calve the second half of February, so we’ve got a couple weeks,” Bill said. “I’ve got those cows kind of isolated to keep an eye on them.”
That time of year where calving and sale seasons crossover can be a busy one, but Bill says they can handle it.
“There’s three or four of us around. Somebody can sell bulls while someone else watches the cows. That’s what a team does and we’re a team,” he said.
The Smiths also get a lot of help from their young neighbor, Keagan Anderson.
“He’s a great help and we help him, as well,” Bill said. “He’s just getting started with some commercial cows. He bought some bred heifers recently and we’ll be hauling them over for him.”
Bill says they also culled 20 cows from their registered herd recently and are waiting to move them out.
“We’re just trimming down the herd a bit to match our feed. Some were up in age or production had started to slip a little. We cull a percentage every year to keep improving. We always do that. If you don’t cull some every year, you’re not improving,” he concluded.