GOLDEN VALLEY, N.D. – The final days before Schriefer Red Angus’ annual production sale are here.
The Schriefers work together as a family all year long. Between breeding, calving and feeding, they also operate a feedlot with a summer-to-fall grazing program. They work together during planting, harvest, as well as when it comes to marketing both their grain and cattle.
Their annual production sale is the culmination of their work in the seedstock segment of their operation.
Their 16th annual production sale will be held at Stockmen’s Livestock Exchange in Dickinson, N.D., on March 12, beginning at 1 p.m., MDT.
Marc and Jodi Schriefer, who run the operation with their son, Riley, plan to bring their 2-year-old seedstock Red Angus bulls and commercial Red Angus heifers to the sale barn a couple of days before the sale. Potential bull and/or heifer customers have the opportunity to stop by, visit, and see the offering.
“This set of bulls really stand out on paper with some great EPDs and indexes, but you need a lot more than numbers in a catalog to sell bulls,” Marc said. “We feel our bulls back up their data with actual performance, structure and balance of traits. We’re pleased with our well mannered offering this year.”
The detailed sale catalog, filled with the EPDs and other information about the operation and about each bull has been finished and is up on the website at: https://www.schrieferredangus.com.
“Leah Voigt, a family friend who happens to be a graphic designer, put our catalog together,” he said. “ She did a really great job and gave it a fresh, new look. The catalogs were sent out on Feb. 13, so if anyone would like one, they can call us.”
Videos and photos of the bulls and heifers are also posted on their website and Facebook page.
Meanwhile, Marc said they have had some calls about their Red Angus 2-year-old bulls in the upcoming sale.
“We’re getting great interest so far, and hopefully it carries through to the sale. With more than 31 years of raising purebreds, we’ve seen good things and met great people, but we’ve had some disappointments along the way, as well,” Marc said. “We appreciate all our customers and many have become our good friends.”
In addition, the Schriefers’ heifers keep developing as expected, he added. They always retain a large number of heifer calves each year as replacements for their herd.
They are a part of an exciting Red Angus replacement project.
“We are going to be a part of a Red Angus pilot project through the University of Missouri to gather data on our replacement heifers that we’re going to keep for our own herd,” Marc said.
February temperatures at the ranch have fluctuated from the high 30s to well below zero, which complicates work as the snow melts and refreezes.
“The temperatures have been up and down, but thankfully we have been spared from any major storms,” he said. “We have to be careful of the ice that has developed from the thawing and refreezing.”
Their feedlot is on a south-facing hill. Standing at the top of the feedlot, one can easily see the close paddocks and pastures, with horses in one area and cows in another area.
They daily drive around the ranch in all-terrain vehicles, checking on the cattle, as well as making sure water lines are open.
The cows have had a nice water system to use this winter, installed last fall through the watershed program at the Mercer County Soil Conservation District.
“The water system has been working quite well. It’s great having two independent water sources for our cows,” Marc said. They receive raw Southwest Water through the system. “Riley found a new style of valves at a recent ag show to install, and that should eliminate any freezing in the future.”
During a visit to the ranch, Riley said he is excited about his future with selecting genetics and breeding top bulls at the ranch, along with other projects he works on.
“Dad and Mom have been breeding Red Angus for more than 30 years, so they have a lot of experience, and I’ve learned a lot from them. Now, we will be having our 16th production sale,” Riley said.
Riley was working toward a degree in range sciences from NDSU-Fargo when he decided he wanted to return to the ranch for his career.
“Going to college was good as I learned how to work with others and it was a good place to find out what I wanted to do,” he said.
In addition to last-minute preparations for their production sale, the Schriefers have been “trying to haul corn to the ethanol plants, where the lines have been quite long to dump.”
Meanwhile, they are in the final stages of making any last-minute preparations for their production sale.
For any questions about the sale, the bulls or replacement heifers in the sale, call Marc and Jodi at 701-983-4292 or Riley at 701-870-2609.