Shiny paint for old tractors makes for a fun July

STARBUCK, Minn. – Paul Freeman purchased some Farmall Red paint and made four tractors look new again.

He painted a Farmall M, Farmall 400, Farmall 560, and a Farmall 856 in mid-July.

“That was a fun project,” he said. “I figured as long as I’m doing a couple of them, I might as well do four of them.”

The Farmall M was a tractor Paul got years ago. He gave it to his brother for nothing, but by the time he got it working, Paul figured his brother had paid too much for it. Painting up the M was something Paul wanted to do for him.

The Farmall 400 runs an auger at one of Paul’s bin sites, and the Farmall 560 is the first tractor that he ever purchased.

The Farmall 856 is a tractor he bought, fixed up, and has for sale.

“The main driver for painting was getting that 856 ready to sell, but as long as I was spraying, I figured I’d do the others,” he said.

The tractors look good, and the Farmall 856 that is for sale will work well for putting up hay.

The crop situation turned serious with little to no rain for the month of July. The drought conditions remind him of 1988, Paul said, although there was more heat associated with 1988.

“For corn, July is make or break and the forecast isn’t good, but you have to live off of what we actually get off the ground,” he said.

Crop insurance is becoming an important topic.

“I know I can grow ‘half’ a crop, so when I look at crop insurance, I’m insuring that 50-75 percent range,” he said. “There have been a few times I’ve had prevent plant, and I’ve had hail through the years. All in all, I have paid out more than I’ve gotten back in, probably, but you’re glad you’ve got that insurance in that year where you don’t have much to sell.”