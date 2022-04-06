Smiths balance calving with planning for spring planting as April arrives

SHEYENNE, N.D. – As March came to an end at Midway Polled Herefords, Bill Smith said the family was keeping busy as they tried to stay on top of spring calving for both their Hereford and commercial herd.

“The Herefords are barely getting started, but we have about 50 calves on the ground out of the commercial herd,” he said, noting that they’re expecting about 380 or so calves between the two herds. “It’s going well. You always have a few ups and downs. We haven’t really lost any calves. We’re actually one calf ahead because we had a cow with twins.”

The weather for the start of calving season has been a bit up and down for the Smiths.

“We’d really like to have a little less wind. It was crazy here today (March 28), 40-50 miles per hour,” he said.

Coyotes have been a big issue for the Smiths, as well as other neighboring ranchers. But in late March a team of federal coyote hunters came through the area by airplane to help thin the packs.

“They finally made it out and within five miles of our buildings they got 45 coyotes,” Bill said. “It’s unbelievable. They got 18 within a mile of us. We don’t hear them at night anymore. Whatever they didn’t get must have moved out because you just don’t hear them when out checking cows anymore.”

Private treaty sales continue at the ranch with a few trickling in here and there. Through talking with producers, it’s apparent how much many producers across the region need some rain.