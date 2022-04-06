Smiths balance calving with planning for spring planting as April arrives

SHEYENNE, N.D. – As March came to an end at Midway Polled Herefords, Bill Smith said the family was keeping busy as they tried to stay on top of spring calving for both their Hereford and commercial herd.
“The Herefords are barely getting started, but we have about 50 calves on the ground out of the commercial herd,” he said, noting that they’re expecting about 380 or so calves between the two herds. “It’s going well. You always have a few ups and downs. We haven’t really lost any calves. We’re actually one calf ahead because we had a cow with twins.”
The weather for the start of calving season has been a bit up and down for the Smiths.
“We’d really like to have a little less wind. It was crazy here today (March 28), 40-50 miles per hour,” he said.
Coyotes have been a big issue for the Smiths, as well as other neighboring ranchers. But in late March a team of federal coyote hunters came through the area by airplane to help thin the packs.
“They finally made it out and within five miles of our buildings they got 45 coyotes,” Bill said. “It’s unbelievable. They got 18 within a mile of us. We don’t hear them at night anymore. Whatever they didn’t get must have moved out because you just don’t hear them when out checking cows anymore.”
Private treaty sales continue at the ranch with a few trickling in here and there. Through talking with producers, it’s apparent how much many producers across the region need some rain.
“A general rain across the Upper Plains would be a godsend for everybody, especially if you’re trying to sell breeding stock,” he said. “We don’t have any snow in the ditches, the culverts didn’t run when it melted, so there wasn’t as much moisture in this snow as we thought there was.”
Though calving season is ramping up, the Smiths are also making plans for spring planting. The family grows corn, soybeans, wheat, as well as alfalfa.
“We’re probably going to increase our corn silage acres just to be on the safe side, and we might seed some more alfalfa on some of our more marginal ground,” Bill said.
In terms of moisture in the soil, Bill says they’re in good shape for about 24 inches down thanks to the rain and snow last fall.
“Below that, it’s dry,” he said. “We have enough moisture to get started and maybe make the first cutting of hay, but we need some rain. It will be about a month or so before we get going. The rule of thumb around here is that when the big Devils Lake still has ice on it, the soil is too cold to be farming. Seems like every year that’s how it works out. When the ice melts, you can get started a few days after that.”
Looking back on the season, Bill is happy that they’ve been able to make it through like they have in terms of cattle feed.
“We’re not going to have much left over, if any. We got pretty creative this year feeding – lot of corn stalks, lot of CRP hay, and some liquid protein really made the difference,” he said. “Of course, our numbers are down about 40-50 cows from where we were before the drought.”
The big thing the Smiths are struggling with right now is parts availability, because they want to upgrade a loader tractor, but the equipment is hard to find.
“We’ve been kind of gradually building up our inventory of parts we think we might need,” he said. “Late this past fall, we put in one of those shipping containers as a weatherproof parts warehouse because we’re running out of room in the shop.”
As far as how sale season has shaken out, Bill says sales have come in well above expectations.
“They went really fast in January and February, and then kind of slowed. We’ve had some calls lately, so they keep trickling in. We have about a third of them left to sell, so we’re sitting pretty good,” he concluded.
Farm & Ranch Guide would like to thank Bill Smith and his family for allowing our readers to follow along with their operation during the winter months. We wish them nothing but the best in the years to come.