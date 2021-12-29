Smiths continue preparations for private treaty sales in late December

SHEYENNE, N.D. – As the week of Christmas got started, the Smith family at Midway Polled Herefords had plenty to get done before the end of the year. The family’s private treaty sales are set to begin at the start of January.

“We just semen tested all the sale bulls and they all tested really well, probably the best we’ve ever had,” said Bill Smith on Dec. 20, who attributed the great testing results to quality genetics, nutrition, and a little bit of luck.

With semen testing complete, next up on the docket was taking pictures of the sale bulls. Weather permitting, they planned to have pictures taken on Wednesday, Dec. 22, and they were hopeful to get videoing of the bulls done the following Tuesday on Dec. 28.

The Smiths also were able to vaccinate and pour a group of calves on Monday, Dec. 20 – about 160 head. The calves received four or five different shots a piece depending on if they were steers or heifers.

As with any cow/calf operation, Midway Polled Herefords has been on the lookout for some potential new herd bulls.

“We had a couple older ones that kind of phased themselves out this summer, so we bought a couple new ones and we’re looking for more,” Bill said.

Bill says he’s had some Hereford bulls breed until they were 10 years old, but that was kind of the exception to the norm.

“Most bulls, if you can get them breeding up until they’re seven or eight years old, that’s really good,” he explained.