Smiths continue preparations for private treaty sales in late December

SHEYENNE, N.D. – As the week of Christmas got started, the Smith family at Midway Polled Herefords had plenty to get done before the end of the year. The family’s private treaty sales are set to begin at the start of January.
“We just semen tested all the sale bulls and they all tested really well, probably the best we’ve ever had,” said Bill Smith on Dec. 20, who attributed the great testing results to quality genetics, nutrition, and a little bit of luck.
With semen testing complete, next up on the docket was taking pictures of the sale bulls. Weather permitting, they planned to have pictures taken on Wednesday, Dec. 22, and they were hopeful to get videoing of the bulls done the following Tuesday on Dec. 28.
The Smiths also were able to vaccinate and pour a group of calves on Monday, Dec. 20 – about 160 head. The calves received four or five different shots a piece depending on if they were steers or heifers.
As with any cow/calf operation, Midway Polled Herefords has been on the lookout for some potential new herd bulls.
“We had a couple older ones that kind of phased themselves out this summer, so we bought a couple new ones and we’re looking for more,” Bill said.
Bill says he’s had some Hereford bulls breed until they were 10 years old, but that was kind of the exception to the norm.
“Most bulls, if you can get them breeding up until they’re seven or eight years old, that’s really good,” he explained.
According to Bill, their herd bulls have to be structurally sound and have the muscle and the right genetics behind them. They also have to have the right EPDs that compliment what they look like.
“We’re always on the lookout for a potential good herd bull,” he said.
With winter officially underway, the cattle at Midway Polled Herefords are going through a lot of feed.
“Hopefully we’ll have enough. I think we’ll be okay,” Bill said. “One herd looks like they’re a little thinner than the commercial herd, so we might look at getting some type of grain or grain byproduct to supplement them starting right after Christmas – something that’s not too expensive.”
With sale season about to get started in early January, Bill hopes there are some positive deals for selling cattle this year.
“We’ve had some really good interest in our replacement baldy heifers already,” he said. “We were kind of grading them as they came through the shoot today (Dec. 20) to try and see how many potential replacements we have and how many we’ll keep for ourselves. Hopefully (the market) will be good. I know it will be in places that got rain.”
The Smith’s plans for Christmas included staying pretty close to home for the holiday.
“We have the two little grandkids, a 1-month-old and a 5-month-old, and they don’t travel really well, so we’ll be staying close to home, which suits me just fine,” he concluded.