Smiths finish catalog as sale season set to kick into high gear

SHEYENNE, N.D. – With cold temperatures, high winds, and blowing snow, it was a stereotypical winter day in North Dakota at Midway Polled Herefords on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
“It’s blowing close to 50 (miles per hour), but it’s clear!” said Bill Smith. “We’re having a ground blizzard here today.”
The wintery conditions created the need to add extra bedding for the cattle to stay warm and comfortable.
“We just got a semi load of straw from Rocklake, so we need to get the rest of that hauled in,” Bill said.
As far as feed goes, Bill thinks they’re doing okay. They’ll be moving some baldy steers off the ranch before the end of the month, unless the weather prevents them from doing so.
The Smiths have sold a few bulls so far this month. While the start of private treaty sale season starts in January, things don’t really kick into high gear until they get the sale catalog sent out and into the hands of their customers.
“We got the catalog done and we’re mailing it out tomorrow (Jan. 19),” Bill said. “The catalog is online at Hereford America and we shot some videos a little over a week ago. I’m not sure if those are online yet, but they’re probably pretty close to being up there.”
By the end of the month and into February, Bill expects the phone to start ringing – hopefully off the hook.
“That’s the goal,” he said. “It gets pretty busy, but that’s what you want.”
When customers come out to the ranch to look at the bulls, Bill says the visits usually take an average of about an hour or two, depending on the weather.
“The colder it is, the shorter the trip usually is,” he said. “When it’s cold, they have to get home and take care of stuff, too. It also depends how far they’re coming from.”
For customers that come by, the vast majority leave with a bull.
“Half, or even more, come with trailers,” Bill said. “When they come with a trailer, you know they’re serious.”
Talking with customers on the ranch, Bill likes to ask his customers what they’re looking for in a bull.
“I want to know what they want one of our bulls to do for them,” he said. “Do they want them to breed heifers? Breed cows? Do they want a bull to make feeder cattle, specifically baldy females? And then we kind of go from there.
“I’ve got bulls that fit all those things – some true heifer bulls, some more for just growth, some that combine just about all of that. Then there are some bulls out of some elite cows that should make fantastic females,” he concluded.