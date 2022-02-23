Smiths stay busy moving bulls in February

SHEYENNE, N.D. – With the official start of spring a little under a month away, the Smith family at Midway Polled Herefords has been busy selling cattle through private treaty.

“We’re moving quite a few bulls,” said Bill Smith. “We must have about half of them gone already. We’ve sold all the baldy heifers.”

Bill said they spent Valentine’s Day sorting cattle, and they will be sending two semi loads of Hereford feeder calves down to Yankton, S.D., for a certified Hereford sale that they’ll be going back to for the second straight year.

“We did it last year for the first time and did really well,” he said. “We were able to get a pretty good premium for them, so we’re doing it again this year along with some other Hereford breeders.”

Sale season has been a success so far for the Smith family, but the winter weather hasn’t made it easy.

“It’s been a real old fashioned winter – cold, snow, and wind,” Bill said. “We usually don’t sell calves this early, but we’re trying to save some feed for the cows, so we’re trying to get those feeder calves out of here.”

Some warmer days in between the cold has led to some icy conditions around the ranch.

“We had a couple days a week ago where it got above freezing and we had some rain, but then it got cold again and glazed everything up with ice,” he said. “The yard is pretty slick right now.”

As far a feed supply goes, Bill is hoping they’ll have enough to get through the rest of the winter until grazing starts again.