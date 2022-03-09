Smiths welcoming new buyers as weather warms and spring approaches

SHEYENNE, N.D. – Following a cold spell the third week of February, Bill Smith of Midway Polled Herefords was happy to see warmer temperatures heading into March.
“We finally got above zero, so it’s been a little nicer out,” he said on Feb. 28.
As Bill gave his report, some buyers from northern New Mexico were making their way up north to look at some of the bulls at Midway Polled Herefords.
“They said they’re interested in the size of the bulls and their body length. They couldn’t find any bulls with that kind of length,” Bill said. “I’m not sure if they talked to somebody who has bought bulls from us in the past, but this will be the farthest we’ve sent bulls in the United States. This could be a big deal for us. I think they’re a pretty big outfit down there.”
The buyers want to see if the bulls are able to handle the altitude of northern New Mexico, which can range above 8,000 feet in elevation.
“They say when they buy bulls from the northern tier of the country that they’re okay with the altitude, and that they have more trouble with bulls they buy down south or from the southeast,” Bill explained. “Maybe the cold weather helps? I don’t know.”
The warmer weather is allowing sale pace to pick back up. It had slowed some with the frigid temperature in late February.
“Things slowed down during that real cold stretch. I wouldn’t want to go out and look at bulls either when it’s that cold,” Bill said laughingly.
He was planning on attending a sale in South Dakota during the fourth week of February, but heavy snowfall around the central and southern regions of the state closed interstates, making travel impossible.
Springtime is getting close, and the Smiths are busy getting cattle work done around the ranch.
“We’re going to be running the registered cows through the chute and updating their tags. We also have to do some hair trimming around their ears,” Bill explained. “We have some deliveries to do, as well – some heifers sold out to New England and some by Tappen – so we have to get those two groups out of here.”
The start of spring also means the start of calving, and the Smiths have been busy scooping snow, bedding down pens, and closing gates in preparation for the new calves to arrive.
“I expect calves on the ground next week,” Bill said on Feb. 28.
One point of concern they’ll be keeping their eye on, especially with calving about to start, is the presence of coyotes in the area.
“There’s a bunch of coyotes grouped around here chasing deer,” Bill said. “That’s not a good thing around calving time. We usually have to watch pretty close for them – pull cows closer by the buildings so they don’t go wandering off. I saw five coyotes in a group about a week ago, and it’s never good when they’re all bunched up like that.”