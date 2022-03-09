Smiths welcoming new buyers as weather warms and spring approaches

SHEYENNE, N.D. – Following a cold spell the third week of February, Bill Smith of Midway Polled Herefords was happy to see warmer temperatures heading into March.

“We finally got above zero, so it’s been a little nicer out,” he said on Feb. 28.

As Bill gave his report, some buyers from northern New Mexico were making their way up north to look at some of the bulls at Midway Polled Herefords.

“They said they’re interested in the size of the bulls and their body length. They couldn’t find any bulls with that kind of length,” Bill said. “I’m not sure if they talked to somebody who has bought bulls from us in the past, but this will be the farthest we’ve sent bulls in the United States. This could be a big deal for us. I think they’re a pretty big outfit down there.”

The buyers want to see if the bulls are able to handle the altitude of northern New Mexico, which can range above 8,000 feet in elevation.

“They say when they buy bulls from the northern tier of the country that they’re okay with the altitude, and that they have more trouble with bulls they buy down south or from the southeast,” Bill explained. “Maybe the cold weather helps? I don’t know.”

The warmer weather is allowing sale pace to pick back up. It had slowed some with the frigid temperature in late February.

“Things slowed down during that real cold stretch. I wouldn’t want to go out and look at bulls either when it’s that cold,” Bill said laughingly.